Konesko lays cornerstone for EUR 10 mln plant in Central Estonia

The Estonian manufacturer of electric motors and equipment for lifting mechanisms AS Konesko on Wednesday laid the cornerstone for a 10 mln euro plant in the small town of Turi-Alliku in central Estonia, informed LETA/BNS.

The plant that will employ a workforce of 50 is scheduled for completion in March 2019.





"Increase in output volumes made us build our fourth plant, and we also wish to significantly modernize our manufacturing operations," Konesko CEO Mart-Jarvo Hirtentreu said in a press release.





He described automation as inevitable, along with the introduction of fully new equipment such as fully automatic machine-tools and a robot operated warehouse, which make the new plant the most efficient of Konesko's manufacturing units.





Search for workforce for the new plant will start in spring 2019, and the search for top specialists earlier.





Construction of the 5,000 square meter manufacturing plant began in May.





Konesko already has a manufacturing facility on 2,900 square meters at Turi-Alliku.

The main contractor in the project is Maru Ehitus, which also built the Konesko plant in Poltsamaa.





AS Konesko has manufacturing units in the Estonian small towns Koeru, Poltsamaa, and Turi-Alliku. The manufacturing area of its plants totals 30,000 square meters and workers will number 450 by the end of 2019. In addition, its partners in Estonia employ a workforce of around 200 people combined.





Konesko expects its sales to total 63.5 mln euros in 2018 and 68 mln euros in 2019. Average monthly wage at the company totaled 1,228 euros in May 2018.