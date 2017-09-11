Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Labour-market, Latvia
SEB Group's service center in Riga is planning to hire around 80 employees next year, informs LETA referring to the SEB Global Services Center in Riga representative.
SEB Global Services Center in Riga currently has a staff of 500, and
the number will further increase next year, said Strazda. The services center
provides different services within SEB
Group: processing customers' payments, registration of security
transactions, risk management procedures, IT services and more.
When the
services center in Riga opened in 2006, it had a staff of 100, which has by now
increased to 500. IT services is the latest addition to the range of services
provided by the services center in Riga. The IT team has increased from 18 to
30 specialists, and another 30 IT specialists are to be hired in the near
future, said Alesja Kircenko, deputy
head of SEB Global Services Center in
Riga.
As reported
SEB Banka is the third largest bank
in Latvia by assets.
