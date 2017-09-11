SEB Group's service center in Riga is planning to hire around 80 employees next year, informs LETA referring to the SEB Global Services Center in Riga representative.

SEB Global Services Center in Riga currently has a staff of 500, and the number will further increase next year, said Strazda. The services center provides different services within SEB Group: processing customers' payments, registration of security transactions, risk management procedures, IT services and more.





When the services center in Riga opened in 2006, it had a staff of 100, which has by now increased to 500. IT services is the latest addition to the range of services provided by the services center in Riga. The IT team has increased from 18 to 30 specialists, and another 30 IT specialists are to be hired in the near future, said Alesja Kircenko, deputy head of SEB Global Services Center in Riga.





As reported SEB Banka is the third largest bank in Latvia by assets.