Lithuania's Siauliai earmarks EUR 9 mln to upgrade airport ahead of Termicom investment
Under a deal reached back in the spring, the investor pledged to invest
at least 10 mln euros in an aircraft maintenance facility in Siauliai Airport
and the city committed to contributing 5 mln euros.
It turned out, however, that 5 mln euros will be
insufficient. Consultants hired by Siauliai put forward two options,
calling for allocating either 7.9 mln euros or 9.4 mln euros. The city council
opted for the bigger amount.
"We'll have a larger apron (...). We expect that our investment will
help attract more investors," Antanas Bartulis, director of the
municipal administration, said.
Termicom plans to
build a facility for servicing Boeing and Airbus planes in Siauliai Airport,
with two aircraft maintenance lines to be set up initially and another
four to be added at a later stage.
