Klaipeda port to invest EUR 400 mln in infrastructure in next 3 years

The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda plans to invest 407 mln euros in infrastructure in the next three years, including 94 mln euros in EU funds, informs LETA/BNS.

Arvydas Vaitkus. BC.

Some 293 mln euros of the planned investments will go to build and upgrade the port's quays, the port authority said.





"This year's largest investments include upgrading the outer gates, extending the channel and deepening the waters to (accommodate) Baltmax (ships)," Arvydas Vaitkus, the port's CEO, said.





The port also plans to invest 73 mln euros in deepening port waters and quays, 24 mln euros in building and upgrading rail lines, 5 mln euros in upgrading access roads and 6 mln euros in preparatory work for the construction of an outer port.





Some 57 mln euros in EU funds will be used for the ongoing upgrading of Malku Bay, Vaitkus said.





Almost 173 mln euros has been invested in the port's infrastructure since 2013.