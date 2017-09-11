TS Laevad for 1st time serves over a mln passengers in 3 summer months

TS Laevad OU, the Tallinna Sadam subsidiary operating subsidized ferries between the mainland and Estonia's large western islands, for the first time ever carried more than a mln passengers during the three summer months of 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

"We have set a new record by serving for the first time ever more than a mln passengers on the Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohukula-Heltermaa routes combined during the three summer months. The growth rates in the numbers of passengers and vehicles served in August are the biggest this year, with cargo shipment growing the most, or 22%, speaking of the different categories of vehicles," TS Laevad CEO Jaak Kaabel said.





In August, passenger numbers grew by 8% and the number of vehicles by 9% year-over-year.

On the Virtsu-Kuivastu line between the mainland and the island of Muhu the number of passengers grew by 7% year-on-year to 240,100 and the number of vehicles was up 8% at 95,200. On the Rohukula-Heltermaa line the numbers of both passengers and vehicles grew by 11% to respectively 94,700 passengers and 36,800 vehicles.





In the first eight months of 2018 TS Laevad served 1.67 mln passengers, 37,400 more than in January-August 2017, while the number of vehicles grew by 26,200 to 704,000.





Ferries of TS Laevad made 14,447 departures during the eight months.