TS Laevad for 1st time serves over a mln passengers in 3 summer months
"We have set a new record by serving for the first time ever more
than a mln passengers on the Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohukula-Heltermaa routes
combined during the three summer months. The growth rates in the numbers of
passengers and vehicles served in August are the biggest this year, with cargo
shipment growing the most, or 22%, speaking of the different categories of
vehicles," TS Laevad CEO Jaak
Kaabel said.
In August, passenger numbers grew by 8% and the number of vehicles by 9%
year-over-year.
On the Virtsu-Kuivastu line between the mainland and the island of Muhu
the number of passengers grew by 7% year-on-year to 240,100 and the number of
vehicles was up 8% at 95,200. On the Rohukula-Heltermaa line the numbers of
both passengers and vehicles grew by 11% to respectively 94,700 passengers and
36,800 vehicles.
In the first eight months of 2018 TS
Laevad served 1.67 mln passengers, 37,400 more than in January-August
2017, while the number of vehicles grew by 26,200 to 704,000.
Ferries of TS Laevad made
14,447 departures during the eight months.
