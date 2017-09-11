Employment, EU – Baltic States, Funds, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 11.09.2018, 17:50
Nearly 500 EU-funded jobs created in 8 months in Latvia
BC, Riga, 10.09.2018.Print version
In the first eight months of 2018, employers in Latvia created 484 jobs subsidized under the European Social Fund’s (ESF) project Subsidized Jobs for the Unemployed, informs LETA referring to the State Employment Agency of Latvia.
According to the agency’s data, a total of 570 unemployed persons were
involved in the project this year, including in jobs created already in the
previous period.
The highest number of subsidized jobs – 237 – were created in the eastern
Latvian province of Latgale where the unemployment rate is traditionally the
highest in Latvia.
Meanwhile, 72 subsidized jobs were created in Kurzeme, 66 in Zemgale, 56
in Vidzeme and 53 in Riga Region.
The jobs created within the project were meant for target groups the like
the long-term unemployed and unemployed persons aged over 55.
Most of the subsidized jobs were created in the agricultural sector,
forestry and fisheries, as well as manufacturing.
Other articles:
- 11.09.2018 По темпам роста трудовой занятости Эстония определила Латвию и Литву
- 11.09.2018 Госканцелярия Латвии предлагает повысить зарплату судей
- 11.09.2018 Teachers' minimum salary raised to EUR 710 in Latvia
- 11.09.2018 Latvian government approves purchase of four Black Hawk helicopters
- 11.09.2018 Кабинет министров Латвии поддержал покупку четырех вертолетов Black Hawk
- 11.09.2018 Prices of Soviet-time apartments in Riga climb 3.5% from beginning of year
- 11.09.2018 SEB Group's service center in Riga is planning to hire around 80 employees next year, informs LETA referring to the SEB Global Services Center in Riga representative.
- 11.09.2018 Meridian Trade Bank опасается за будущее
- 11.09.2018 Court orders Lithuanian Railways to halt bidding for electrification contract
- 11.09.2018 Lithuanian companies post 3 bln euros in H1 pre-tax profits