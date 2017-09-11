EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia
Father's Day procession in Riga gathers several hundred participants
Participants of the event carried colorful balloons, as well as posters
with signs like “I am proud be Dad”, “My family of honor”, “I love you Dad” and
others.
The procession started at the Freedom Monument in the city center. From
there the participants marched to the tune of music played by the Home Guard
brass band to Vermane Park where Mammamuntetiem.lv nongovernmental organization
was holding a special festival dedicated to the fathers.
The festival drew a large crowd of people.
The festival’s program includes a concert and various family activities
like sports competitions, experiments, educational shows and games, creative
workshops, open-air bowling and food tasting among others.
The idea of the festivities is to strengthen the Father’s Day tradition
in Latvia, to highlight father’s role in children’s lives and to encourage dads
to spend more time with their families and kids.
