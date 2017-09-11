Father's Day procession in Riga gathers several hundred participants

Around 500 people, mostly families with children of various ages, took part in the Father’s Day procession in Riga on Sunday, informs LETA.

Participants of the event carried colorful balloons, as well as posters with signs like “I am proud be Dad”, “My family of honor”, “I love you Dad” and others.





The procession started at the Freedom Monument in the city center. From there the participants marched to the tune of music played by the Home Guard brass band to Vermane Park where Mammamuntetiem.lv nongovernmental organization was holding a special festival dedicated to the fathers.





The festival drew a large crowd of people.





The festival’s program includes a concert and various family activities like sports competitions, experiments, educational shows and games, creative workshops, open-air bowling and food tasting among others.





The idea of the festivities is to strengthen the Father’s Day tradition in Latvia, to highlight father’s role in children’s lives and to encourage dads to spend more time with their families and kids.