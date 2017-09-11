Estonia's July tourist numbers up 1% on year

According to Statistics Estonia, in July 2018, domestic and foreign tourists who stayed in accommodation establishments numbered 503,000, which is 1% more than in July 2017. The number of domestic tourists increased and the number of foreign tourists decreased.

305,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 2% fewer than in July 2017. More than half of foreign tourists (56%) came from neighbouring countries Latvia, Finland and Russia. More tourists from Latvia and Russia stayed in accommodation establishments than in July last year, while the number of Finnish tourists fell for the sixth month in a row, compared to the same month of the previous year. More tourists arrived from Lithuania, Poland, Germany and the United Kingdom. Among Asian countries, the number of tourists arriving from China increased the most – by a quarter more than a year ago in the same month. 60% of foreign tourists preferred to stay in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn, 12% stayed in Pärnu city and 7% in Tartu city. 3% of foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Ida-Viru county. 76% of foreign tourists were on a holiday trip and 18% on a business trip.





198,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 7% more than in July 2017. 71% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 14% on a business trip. 19% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Harju county, 15% in Pärnu county, 11% in Ida-Viru county and 9% in both Saare and Tartu counties.





In July, 1,393 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists. 24,000 rooms and 58,000 bed places were available for tourists. 60% of the rooms and 53% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 40 euros, i.e. two euros more than in July 2017. The average cost of a guest night was 50 euros in Harju county, 41 euros in Pärnu county, 38 euros in Saare county, 35 euros in Tartu county and 33 euros in Ida-Viru county.



