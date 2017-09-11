Belarus, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 07.09.2018, 11:18
Latvian-Belarus cooperation council agree to develop cooperation in transport, logistics, transborder cooperation and IT
The council’s co-chairman and Latvijas Dzelzcels railway company president Edvins Berzins said that business cooperation with Belarus has been
growing in recent years, especially in transport.
"Looking from the point of view of railway perspective,
opening of Latvijas Dzelzcels
representation in Minsk last January has played a significant role, allowing to
develop cooperation among railway companies and to establish new partnerships
with Belarus companies who are interested in transportation of their cargos
through Latvian ports. Transportation of cargos with Belarus has increased by one
fifth, and new opportunities are offered by the new express train
Minsk-Riga," said Berzins.
Valdimir Morozov,
the head of the Belarus Railway,
positively assessed Latvian railway’s electrification project.
Both parties underscored cooperation in Belarus-China
industrial park Great Stone.
Also, the parties discussed development of the ICT sector
and possible cooperation in ICT education, development of the startup culture.
One of the positive projects has been last week’s international hackathon on
the Minsk-Riga Startup Train.
