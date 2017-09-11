Latvian-Belarus cooperation council agree to develop cooperation in transport, logistics, transborder cooperation and IT

The Latvian-Belarus cooperation council during its meeting today agreed to develop cooperation in transport, logistics, transborder cooperation and IT, the Latvian Transport Ministry reported.

The council’s co-chairman and Latvijas Dzelzcels railway company president Edvins Berzins said that business cooperation with Belarus has been growing in recent years, especially in transport.





"Looking from the point of view of railway perspective, opening of Latvijas Dzelzcels representation in Minsk last January has played a significant role, allowing to develop cooperation among railway companies and to establish new partnerships with Belarus companies who are interested in transportation of their cargos through Latvian ports. Transportation of cargos with Belarus has increased by one fifth, and new opportunities are offered by the new express train Minsk-Riga," said Berzins.





Valdimir Morozov, the head of the Belarus Railway, positively assessed Latvian railway’s electrification project.





Both parties underscored cooperation in Belarus-China industrial park Great Stone.

Also, the parties discussed development of the ICT sector and possible cooperation in ICT education, development of the startup culture. One of the positive projects has been last week’s international hackathon on the Minsk-Riga Startup Train.