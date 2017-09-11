Business, Cooperation, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia
Thursday, 06.09.2018
Livonia Award presented to Valmiermuizas Alus brewery for successful work in Estonia
BC, Riga, 06.09.2018.
The Livonia Award has been presented to Latvia’s Valmiermuizas Alus brewery for its successful work in Estonia, the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LTRK) reported.
Latvijas Maiznieks, belonging to an Estonian company, meanwhile, received the award for its achievements in Latvia.
The ceremony was attended by Latvian Ambassador to Estonia Raimonds Jansons, Estonian Ambassador to Latvia Arti Hilpus, LTRK representative in Estonia Kaspars Pacevics.
The awards are presented for the achievements of Latvian businesses in Estonia and Estonian businesses in Latvia.
The Livonia Award was established on the initiative of Latvian companies doing business in Estonia and was presented for the first time in 2013 with the intention promote cooperation between the neighboring countries and implementation of joint projects.
Last year the awards were presented to Balticovo egg producer and Tallink Latvia ferry operator.
