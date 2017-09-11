Kekava poultry farm aims to increase output by 10% annually

He said that this year demand for Kekava products has been rising both in Latvia in the whole Baltics. The company’s export volumes have been growing and Kekava launched its export trademark in Sweden. To meet the growing demand, the company is working to boost its production capacity. The renovation of 17 broiler houses is due to be completed this September. After that, Kekava will start the next phase of its reconstruction project by renovating more than 10 poultry houses. “Our aim is to increase output by 10% each year,” Pranckevicius said.





Pranckevicius said that this fall Kekava plans to expand its product portfolio and introduce new products and flavors. “In 2018, our product news cover two segments: firstly, these are grill meat products with new flavors and the “raised without antibiotics” labeling, which we will launch in the spring, and secondly, the processed chicken meat products. These products will be launched in the fall, the Kekava CEO said.





As reported, Kekava posted EUR 57.2019 mln in turnover last financial year, which continued from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016. The company's loss reached EUR 314,181.





Kekava Poultry Farm was founded in 1991, the company's share capital is EUR 18,928,084. Lithuania's Linas Agro Group holds 87% of the company's shares.