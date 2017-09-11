Agriculture, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia
Kekava poultry farm aims to increase output by 10% annually
He said that this year demand for Kekava products has been rising both in Latvia in the whole Baltics.
The company’s export volumes have been growing and Kekava launched its export
trademark in Sweden. To meet the growing demand, the company is working to
boost its production capacity. The renovation of 17 broiler houses is due to be
completed this September. After that, Kekava will start the next phase of its
reconstruction project by renovating more than 10 poultry houses. “Our aim is
to increase output by 10% each year,” Pranckevicius said.
Pranckevicius said that this fall Kekava plans to expand its
product portfolio and introduce new products and flavors. “In 2018, our product
news cover two segments: firstly, these are grill meat products with new
flavors and the “raised without antibiotics” labeling, which we will launch in
the spring, and secondly, the processed chicken meat products. These products
will be launched in the fall, the Kekava
CEO said.
As reported, Kekava
posted EUR 57.2019 mln in turnover last financial year, which continued from
July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016. The company's loss reached EUR 314,181.
Kekava Poultry Farm
was founded in 1991, the company's share capital is EUR 18,928,084. Lithuania's
Linas Agro Group holds 87% of the
company's shares.
