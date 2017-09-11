Construction, EU – Baltic States, EU – CIS, Gas, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 06.09.2018, 11:23
Pipelay of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline has started in Finland
Before the start of pipelay, the vessel was equipped and tested to meet
the project’s strict requirements. Nord Stream 2’s construction plan takes into
consideration different construction conditions, in particular environmental restrictions.
Solitaire for example uses a dynamical positioning system with thrusters to
position itself accurately. It is thus only the pipeline that touches the
seabed. Using a vessel operating without anchors ensures additional safety in
the congested Gulf of Finland.
Solitaire is a 300 metres long and 41 metres wide vessel that will lay
pipes around the clock seven days a week. The vessel has accommodation on board
for 420 persons. Pipe supply vessels (PSV’s) will deliver the 12-metre,
24-tonne pipes used to build Nord Stream 2 to the pipelay vessel from the
project’s nearest logistics hubs, such as Kotka or Hanko, to maintain the
necessary pipe stock.
The pipes are welded together on board the vessel, then welds are tested
and finally the pipeline is lowered down to the seabed. A survey vessel will perform
surveys prior to and after pipelay to verify that the pipeline is located at
its correct position.
The safety
zone around the pipelay vessel is 1,85 kilometres (1 nautical mile) and around
the survey vessels Oceanic and Olympic Triton 500 metres (0,3 nautical miles).
Information to seafarers on potential navigation restrictions can be found in real-time
in the Notices to Mariners, NAVTEX (Navigational Telex) and VHF-radio. All safety operations within the Finnish
EEZ have been agreed in cooperation with the Finnish Transport Agency and
Border Guard. Pipelay works are
carried out in compliance with the national permit provisions and overseen by the
national authorities.
- 13.09.2018 Poland's Orlen says will invest in its Lithuanian crude refinery
- 13.09.2018 Началась укладка газопровода «Северный поток – 2» в Финляндии
- 06.09.2018 European Commission grants protection status to Rucava white butter
- 06.09.2018 Kekava poultry farm aims to increase output by 10% annually
- 05.09.2018 ALTUM начинает предлагать малые займы на сельских территориях
- 05.09.2018 Altum starts offering small loans in rural territories
- 05.09.2018 United Buddy Bears exhibition raises nearly 10,000 euros for Children's Hospital Fund
- 05.09.2018 Poland plans to boost shipments by Lithuanian railways
- 05.09.2018 Usackas announces decision to run for Lithuanian president next May