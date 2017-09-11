Pipelay of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline has started in Finland

The offshore pipelay vessel Solitaire started today at 13:25 CET the pipelay for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of Finland, informed Nord Stream 2 AG.

Before the start of pipelay, the vessel was equipped and tested to meet the project’s strict requirements. Nord Stream 2’s construction plan takes into consideration different construction conditions, in particular environmental restrictions. Solitaire for example uses a dynamical positioning system with thrusters to position itself accurately. It is thus only the pipeline that touches the seabed. Using a vessel operating without anchors ensures additional safety in the congested Gulf of Finland.

Solitaire is a 300 metres long and 41 metres wide vessel that will lay pipes around the clock seven days a week. The vessel has accommodation on board for 420 persons. Pipe supply vessels (PSV’s) will deliver the 12-metre, 24-tonne pipes used to build Nord Stream 2 to the pipelay vessel from the project’s nearest logistics hubs, such as Kotka or Hanko, to maintain the necessary pipe stock.

The pipes are welded together on board the vessel, then welds are tested and finally the pipeline is lowered down to the seabed. A survey vessel will perform surveys prior to and after pipelay to verify that the pipeline is located at its correct position.

The safety zone around the pipelay vessel is 1,85 kilometres (1 nautical mile) and around the survey vessels Oceanic and Olympic Triton 500 metres (0,3 nautical miles). Information to seafarers on potential navigation restrictions can be found in real-time in the Notices to Mariners, NAVTEX (Navigational Telex) and VHF-radio. All safety operations within the Finnish EEZ have been agreed in cooperation with the Finnish Transport Agency and Border Guard. Pipelay works are carried out in compliance with the national permit provisions and overseen by the national authorities.