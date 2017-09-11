United Buddy Bears exhibition raises nearly 10,000 euros for Children's Hospital Fund

The charity exhibition United Buddy Bears, organized by the German embassy in Riga, has raised over 9.800 euros for the Children's Hospital Fund, informs LETA referring to the representatives of the German embassy.

Photo: goriga.info.

The exhibition, which was displayed for six weeks in Dome Square this summer, closed on August 22, 2018. The Buddy Bears became popular with local residents and tourists alike, the embassy’s representatives said.





Donations, made by the visitors in Dome Square, sale of Buddy Bears souvenirs and embassies’ donations added up to more than 9,800 euros.





On September 5, the International Day of Charity, German Ambassador to Latvia Rolf Schutte presented the donations in the form of a cheque to Liene Dambina, chairperson of the hospital fund.





As reported, the German embassy in Riga organized United Buddy Bears charity exhibition in Riga to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital Fund for young patients who cannot receive state funding for their treatment.