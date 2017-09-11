EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Сharity
United Buddy Bears exhibition raises nearly 10,000 euros for Children's Hospital Fund
|Photo: goriga.info.
The
exhibition, which was displayed for six weeks in Dome Square this summer,
closed on August 22, 2018. The Buddy Bears became popular with local residents
and tourists alike, the embassy’s representatives said.
Donations,
made by the visitors in Dome Square, sale of Buddy Bears souvenirs and
embassies’ donations added up to more than 9,800 euros.
On
September 5, the International Day of Charity, German Ambassador to Latvia Rolf Schutte presented the donations in
the form of a cheque to Liene Dambina,
chairperson of the hospital fund.
As
reported, the German embassy in Riga organized United Buddy Bears charity
exhibition in Riga to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital Fund for young
patients who cannot receive state funding for their treatment.
