Altum starts offering small loans in rural territories

Latvian Development Financial Institution Altum (Altum) has started offering small loans in rural territories in cooperation with the Agricultural Ministry, informs LETA.

The total financing of the program is 13.8 mln euros. The state support will be provided to those business representatives who are located outside the large cities and whose annual turnover is below 70,000 euros. Support will be provided to some 750-1,000 companies in Latvia.





Altum said that this program has been developed for small or new farms, small producers, young farmers, organic farmers and service providers in rural territories.