Wednesday, 05.09.2018, 16:35
Altum starts offering small loans in rural territories
05.09.2018
Latvian Development Financial Institution Altum (Altum) has started offering small loans in rural territories in cooperation with the Agricultural Ministry, informs LETA.
The total
financing of the program is 13.8 mln euros. The state support will be provided
to those business representatives who are located outside the large cities and
whose annual turnover is below 70,000 euros. Support will be provided to some
750-1,000 companies in Latvia.
Altum said that this program has been developed for
small or new farms, small producers, young farmers, organic farmers and service
providers in rural territories.
