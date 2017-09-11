Poland plans to boost shipments by Lithuanian railways

Poland plans to boost railway shipments from Orlen's crude refinery in Mazeikiai, in northwestern Lithuania, to Poland, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.

"As far as I was informed, and today we are going to discuss it, Poland plans to sharply increase shipments from the Mazeikiai plant by Lithuanian railways in the direction of Poland. We'll discuss the conditions," Skvernelis, on a visit to Poland, told.





He is scheduled to meet with Daniel Obajtek, CEO of Poland's oil group Orlen, in Krynica later in the day.





Skvernelis and Obajtek will discuss progress in implementing a cooperation declaration signed by the Lithuanian government and the Polish group last March.





According to the document, Orlen will invest in the Mazeikiai refinery and will not cut jobs, and the government, on its part, will review Public Service Obligation (PSO) tariffs for the company and will look at possibilities for building a product pipeline to Klaipeda.





Skvernelis said that the product pipeline project can and has to be developed.





"There are still details as to the product pipeline that need to be worked out, such as how possible losses by Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) will be compensated for," the Lithuanian prime minister said.





"To my knowledge, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai and PKN Orlen and Orlen Lietuva have been holding successful talks. There can be various compensation mechanisms," he said.





Poland raised the idea of building a product pipeline between Mazeikiai and the port of Klaipeda, through which Orlen Lietuva exports a considerable part of its products, back in 2006, when Orlen purchased the refinery, which was then named Mazeikiai Nafta (Mazeikiai Oil).





Orlen Lietuva, which was going through the worst time in its history in 2013 and 2014, suspended the project in the summer of 2014, saying that it had not received support from Lithuania's authorities.