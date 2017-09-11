BLRT Grupp signs cooperation contract with South Korea's Panasia

The Estonian industrial group BLRT Grupp has signed a cooperation agreement with South Korean company Panasia, with which customers operating on the European market will be offered the full service package for installing air pollution control devices or scrubbers on vessels.

Robert Su-Tai Li (Panasia) and Veronika Ivanovskaja (BLRT Grupp). Photo: BLRT Grupp.

"The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is constantly making the environmental requirements imposed on sea carriage stricter, which forces shipping and bunkering companies to radically change their current activity. With combined forces, BLRT Grupp and Panasia help shipowners reduce the negative impact on the environment," Veronika Ivanovskaja, chairman of the management board of BLRT Grupp, said.





The fruitful cooperation between the group and the South Korean company has been going on for over seven years already. A contract was signed previously, according to which vessels in the course of modernization work will be equipped with purification devices based on the GloEn-Patrol ballast water treatment system created by Panasia.





In addition, Panasia's test devices are located in BLRT Grupp's production area in Tallinn, which enable to demonstrate the possibilities of the GloEn-Patrol technical solution to customers and organize trainings for employees so they would be able to assemble these devices themselves.





"The new agreement is another important step toward executing joint plans aimed at strengthening partner relations: the group's shipyards in Tallinn, Klaipeda and Turku will be able to draw up an installment project by implementing the PANASIA PaSOxTM technology and complete and assemble the air pollution control devices," Ivanovskaja said.





According to the convention of the International Maritime Organization, the maximum allowed sulphur content in all fuel oils used at sea cannot exceed the 0.5% mark starting from 2020.





BLRT Grupp at the beginning of this year started supplying with air pollution control devices six vessels owned by the Dutch shipping company Spliethoff's Bevrachtingskantoor, which was founded in 1921 and has a fleet of approximately 50 modern polyfunctional vessels with a carrying capacity of 12,000 to 23,000 tons.