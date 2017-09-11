Ecology, Estonia, Good for Business, Port, Technology
Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 05.09.2018
BLRT Grupp signs cooperation contract with South Korea's Panasia
|Robert Su-Tai Li (Panasia) and Veronika Ivanovskaja (BLRT Grupp). Photo: BLRT Grupp.
"The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is constantly
making the environmental requirements imposed on sea carriage stricter, which
forces shipping and bunkering companies to radically change their current
activity. With combined forces, BLRT Grupp
and Panasia help shipowners reduce
the negative impact on the environment," Veronika Ivanovskaja,
chairman of the management board of BLRT Grupp,
said.
The fruitful cooperation between the group and the South Korean company
has been going on for over seven years already. A contract was signed
previously, according to which vessels in the course of modernization work will
be equipped with purification devices based on the GloEn-Patrol ballast water treatment system created by Panasia.
In addition, Panasia's test
devices are located in BLRT Grupp's
production area in Tallinn, which enable to demonstrate the possibilities of
the GloEn-Patrol technical solution
to customers and organize trainings for employees so they would be able to
assemble these devices themselves.
"The new agreement is another important step toward executing joint
plans aimed at strengthening partner relations: the group's shipyards in
Tallinn, Klaipeda and Turku will be able to draw up an installment project
by implementing the PANASIA PaSOxTM technology
and complete and assemble the air pollution control
devices," Ivanovskaja said.
According to the convention of the International Maritime Organization,
the maximum allowed sulphur content in all fuel oils used at sea cannot exceed
the 0.5% mark starting from 2020.
BLRT Grupp at the
beginning of this year started supplying with air pollution control devices six
vessels owned by the Dutch shipping company Spliethoff's
Bevrachtingskantoor, which was founded in 1921 and has a fleet of
approximately 50 modern polyfunctional vessels with a carrying capacity of
12,000 to 23,000 tons.
