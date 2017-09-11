Food industry fair Riga Food 2018 to gather more than 700 participants from 35 countries

International industry fair Riga Food 2018 this year will gather more than 700 participants from at least 35 countries, informs LETA.

Photo: bt1.lv.

Riga Food 2018 will be held on September 5-8 at international exhibition center Kipsala. Food fair offers an ambitious showcase of international and domestic companies, food masters’ and premium product competitions, news presentations, educational seminars, exciting shows, master classes and tasting sessions.





There will be at least 12 collective national stands at the fair, including of Russia, Lithuania, Estoinia, Georgia, Italy, Canada, Ukraine, Poland, Uzbekistan, Belarus, India, and Latvia.





20 companies will represent Latvia in Latvia’s collective national stand.





Riga Food is organized by the BT1 international exhibitions company.