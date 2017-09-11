EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Forum, Good for Business, Latvia
Food industry fair Riga Food 2018 to gather more than 700 participants from 35 countries
International industry fair Riga Food 2018 this year will gather more than 700 participants from at least 35 countries, informs LETA.
Riga Food 2018 will be held on September 5-8 at international
exhibition center Kipsala. Food fair offers an ambitious showcase of
international and domestic companies, food masters’ and premium product
competitions, news presentations, educational seminars, exciting shows, master
classes and tasting sessions.
There will
be at least 12 collective national stands at the fair, including of Russia,
Lithuania, Estoinia, Georgia, Italy, Canada, Ukraine, Poland, Uzbekistan,
Belarus, India, and Latvia.
20
companies will represent Latvia in Latvia’s collective national stand.
Riga Food is organized by the BT1 international exhibitions company.
