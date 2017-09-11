H1 tourist numbers from Estonia to Russia total 213,000

Altogether 213,000 tourists from Estonia visited Russia in the first half of 2018, making Estonia the tenth most important country for tourism in Russia, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Russian tourism agency TurStat.

Russia was most visited from the Ukraine, on 3.7 mln occasions, followed by Kazakhstan with 1.5 mln visits and China with 667,000 visits. Fourth was Finland with 461,000 visits and Azerbaijan with 396,000 visits. Tourists from Poland went to Russia on 346,000 occasions in the first half of the year, tourists from Germany visited 262,000 times and tourists from Armenia 260,000 times.





At the end of the top 10 list was Moldova with 228,000 and Estonia with 213,000 visits.