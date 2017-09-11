Estonia, Foreign trade , Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 04.09.2018, 16:40
Livonia Award to be presented to Latvian, Estonian business representatives
|Photo: LTRK.
The ceremony will be attended by Latvian Ambassador to Estonia Raimonds
Jansons, Estonian Ambassador to Latvia Arti Hilpus, LTRK representative
in Estonia Kaspars Pacevics. The awards will be presented for the
achievements of Latvian businesses in Estonia and Estonian businesses in
Latvia. This is the third awards ceremony.
The Livonia Award was established on the initiative of Latvian companies
doing business in Estonia and was presented for the first time in 2013 with the
intention promote cooperation between the neighboring countries and
implementation of joint projects.
Before the award ceremony this year the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and
Industry and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce in Latvia will organize an
Estonia-Latvia business forum as a part of the Estonia-Latvia cross-border
cooperation program Delbi 2.
