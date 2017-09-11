Livonia Award to be presented to Latvian, Estonian business representatives

The Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LTRK) on September 6, 2018 will organize the Livonia Award ceremony, informs LETA.

Photo: LTRK.

The ceremony will be attended by Latvian Ambassador to Estonia Raimonds Jansons, Estonian Ambassador to Latvia Arti Hilpus, LTRK representative in Estonia Kaspars Pacevics. The awards will be presented for the achievements of Latvian businesses in Estonia and Estonian businesses in Latvia. This is the third awards ceremony.





The Livonia Award was established on the initiative of Latvian companies doing business in Estonia and was presented for the first time in 2013 with the intention promote cooperation between the neighboring countries and implementation of joint projects.





Before the award ceremony this year the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce in Latvia will organize an Estonia-Latvia business forum as a part of the Estonia-Latvia cross-border cooperation program Delbi 2.