The winner of Minsk-Riga Startup Train hackathon – team ARrow
With the help of the newly created platform ARrow, the sketched product idea can be converted into a digital
prototype sketch, allowing developers and designers to immediately evaluate,
present and refine. The team won tickets to the TechChill startup conference, which will take place in Riga on
February 21 and 22. Additional knowledge will be gained while visiting the
conference in Minsk – Venture Day Minsk.
In order to successfully develop the idea, the team received a month-long
subscription co-working place People Work
in Riga.
The 2nd place won the team LoVAT,
previously named VAT Compliance.
Working on the branding and strategy, the authors of the idea also chose to
change the name. LoVAT wants to save
the worries of entrepreneurs by offering a digital platform where VAT payer
status can be declared regardless of the country where business might be
located. At the moment, the application process is time-consuming and, due to
the lack of knowledge of the law, can be difficult. With the solution provided
by LoVAT, the problem could be
solved. On the contrary, the 3rd place won the team OpenBusiness, they developed a digital platform for retailers and
banks for collecting and analyzing statistics. The authors of the idea received
the opportunity to visit the conference DevOpsDays
Riga 2018, which will take place on September 28 and 29.
Each team had 7 minutes to show their project – a three-minute
presentation, 2 minutes for demonstration, as well as 2 minutes to answer the
jury's questions. The jury included startup professionals and investors - Krists
Avots from Overkill Ventures, Evita
Kreile from Startup Wise Guys, Armands
Jurjevs from LatBan, Maxim
Kazeyeu from BNB-Bank, Tania
Marinich from Imaguru Startup Hub
Minsk.
"Hopefully, the participants of the hackathon will continue to work
and develop their ideas further. The projects presented are very interesting and
we believe that in the future these ideas could grow into potential startups
recognized around the world. We are open to innovative solutions and providing
the support to startup builders. We hope that this event will be the start for
their professional development that will lead to new goals,” says Magnetic Latvia Startup representative
and Startup Train organizer Olga
Barreto-Goncalves.
The Startup Train was an
opportunity for mixed, Belarusian and Latvian, teams to develop a new or
existing idea. Such an event helps to establish closer cooperation in the
startup industry. The Minsk-Riga Startup
Train began with the arrival of the Latvian delegation in Minsk on August
27, followed by meeting the Belarusian team members, group work, hacking and mentoring
sessions. After arriving in Riga, teams went to Jurmala to continue their
projects. During this unique event, participants gained experience working in
teams, consulting with mentors, as well as having insights in both startup
ecosystems and their main differences. Thanks to the hackathon, future
entrepreneurs from Latvia and Belarus, might build startups together.
