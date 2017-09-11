Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Export of Orkla Foods Latvija grows 17% in eight months
The largest export growths were achieved in the Finnish market – by 30%,
in Lithuania by 55%, in Denmark by 60% year-on-year. The largest export markets
were Finland, Estonia, and Lithuania, said Orkla
Foods Latvija head Lolita Bemhena.
She also informed that Orkla Foods
Latvija in 2018 renewed exports to Kazakhstan. "We have launched
cooperation with a new partner in Kazakhstan. Now Spilva’s salad dressings are represented in Alma Ati and other
cities, and in the future we will also sell Spilva
apple sauces there," said Bemhena.
Orkla Foods Latvija products
in export markets are available under Spilva,
Beauvais, Felix and Vitana brands.
Orkla Foods Latvija generated
31.517 mln euros in turnover in 2017 at a 5.4% growth from 2016, and its profit
rose 6.2% to 2.304 mln euros.
