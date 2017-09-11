Export of Orkla Foods Latvija grows 17% in eight months

Export of Orkla Foods Latvija, the owner of Spilva and Gutta brands, in the first eight months of 2018 has risen by 17% compared to the respective period last year, reaching 7 mln euros, informs LETA.

The largest export growths were achieved in the Finnish market – by 30%, in Lithuania by 55%, in Denmark by 60% year-on-year. The largest export markets were Finland, Estonia, and Lithuania, said Orkla Foods Latvija head Lolita Bemhena.





She also informed that Orkla Foods Latvija in 2018 renewed exports to Kazakhstan. "We have launched cooperation with a new partner in Kazakhstan. Now Spilva’s salad dressings are represented in Alma Ati and other cities, and in the future we will also sell Spilva apple sauces there," said Bemhena.





Orkla Foods Latvija products in export markets are available under Spilva, Beauvais, Felix and Vitana brands.





Orkla Foods Latvija generated 31.517 mln euros in turnover in 2017 at a 5.4% growth from 2016, and its profit rose 6.2% to 2.304 mln euros.