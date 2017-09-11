Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
airBaltic shows service reliability in 2018
Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic:
“As we are continuing our sustainable growth path, it is essential to maintain
the level of service and punctuality airBaltic
is known for and appreciated by our passengers. The regularity rate
achieved this year is higher than our internal target of 99%. In August, for
example, airBaltic cancelled only one
single flight.”
As the most
punctual airline globally, during the first eight months of 2018 airBaltic has reached a punctuality of 86.2%.
This means that more than 86 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of
no more than 15 minutes.
airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn
and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient
connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and
the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic
has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and
Copenhagen. In addition, next summer airBaltic
will launch a new direct route connecting Riga and Stuttgart.
