airBaltic shows service reliability in 2018

Latvian airline airBaltic has reached a regularity rate of 99.8% in the first eight months of 2018. It means that only 0.2% of the planned flights were cancelled due to such reasons as weather or strikes in Europe among others.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “As we are continuing our sustainable growth path, it is essential to maintain the level of service and punctuality airBaltic is known for and appreciated by our passengers. The regularity rate achieved this year is higher than our internal target of 99%. In August, for example, airBaltic cancelled only one single flight.”





As the most punctual airline globally, during the first eight months of 2018 airBaltic has reached a punctuality of 86.2%. This means that more than 86 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes.





airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen. In addition, next summer airBaltic will launch a new direct route connecting Riga and Stuttgart.