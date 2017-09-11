China, Estonia, Financial Services, Good for Business, Transport
Lithuanian-owned AviaAM Leasing attracts 38 mln euros investment
|Tadas Goberis, chairman of the management board at AviaAM Leasing and a member of the board of AviaAM Financial Leasing China. BC.
Ping An has
invested over 44 mln US dollars (around 38 mln euros) in AviaAM Financial Leasing China's capital
through its investment fund in a deal that was finalized on August 27, 2018.
"Following the arrival of the new shareholder of the joint company,
new aircraft purchase and leasing projects are already in the pipeline," Tadas
Goberis, chairman of the management board at AviaAM Leasing and a member of the board of AviaAM Financial Leasing China, said.
"The partnership combining AviaAM
Leasing's expertise, Henan Civil
Aviation Development & Investment's competencies in the Chinese market
and strong financial support from the Ping
An Group gives the company unlimited opportunities for expansion," he
said.
AviaAM Leasing is
controlled by Lithuanian businessman Gediminas Ziemelis.
