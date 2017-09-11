Lithuanian-owned AviaAM Leasing attracts 38 mln euros investment

China's Ping An, the world's largest insurance and financial services group, has joined AviaAM Financial Leasing China, a joint venture of the Lithuanian-owned aircraft acquisition, leasing and sales company AviaAM Leasing, informs LETA/BNS referring to the business daily Verslo Zinios.

Tadas Goberis, chairman of the management board at AviaAM Leasing and a member of the board of AviaAM Financial Leasing China. BC.

Ping An has invested over 44 mln US dollars (around 38 mln euros) in AviaAM Financial Leasing China's capital through its investment fund in a deal that was finalized on August 27, 2018.





"Following the arrival of the new shareholder of the joint company, new aircraft purchase and leasing projects are already in the pipeline," Tadas Goberis, chairman of the management board at AviaAM Leasing and a member of the board of AviaAM Financial Leasing China, said.





"The partnership combining AviaAM Leasing's expertise, Henan Civil Aviation Development & Investment's competencies in the Chinese market and strong financial support from the Ping An Group gives the company unlimited opportunities for expansion," he said.





AviaAM Leasing is controlled by Lithuanian businessman Gediminas Ziemelis.