Altum grants mortgage guarantees worth than 61 mln euros

Development Financial Institution Altum has granted mortgage guarantees worth 61 mln euros, according to the company’s unaudited report for the first six months of this year, informs LETA.

The company said that under the government program for support to first-time home buyers, families with children have received 8,708 guarantees worth 61 mln euros.





67% of the guarantees have been granted in Riga and Pieriga, 14% in Vidzeme, 9% in Kurzeme, 7% in Zemgale, and 3% in Latgale.





The average size of the guarantee is 7,000 euros.





Starting from March 1, 2018, when the program was expanded to young professionals, in total 300 guarantees have been granted worth 2 mln euros in this segment by June 30.





The state guarantees supplied by Altum since 2015 are available to families with children or young professionals looking for a mortgage loan to buy their first home.