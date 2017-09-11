Cargo, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Logistics, Port, Transport
Lithuania's Klaipedos Smelte set to buy new cranes amid plans to boost TEU traffic
"Our shareholder MSC has decided to use Klaipedos Smelter as a cargo distribution center. Our average monthly handling volumes are already three to four times higher than last year," Klaipedos Smelte CEO Rimantas Juska told.
The company is buying two ship-to-shore cranes (STS) and ten rubber tyred gantry (RTG) cranes from Finland's Konecranes, with the first cranes expected to be delivered in late 2019, the CEO said.
Klaipedos Smelte currently has three STS cranes and seven RTG cranes.
Juska did not disclose the value of the new contract for confidentiality reasons, but confirmed that the bulk of the planned 50-mln-euro investment would go to pay for the new cranes.
The stevedoring company expects to handle around 350,000 TEUs this year, up from 180,100 in 2017.
Terminal Investment, an international port terminal operator that is part of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), last year trebled its net profit to 1.868 mln euros. Revenue edged down to 20.873 mln euros, from 20.909 mln euros in 2016.
