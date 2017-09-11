Latvia's industrial output up 3.6% in July

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to July 2017, in July 2018 industrial production output1 increased by 3.6%, (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Production output rise was recorded in manufacturing (of 1.2%), mining and quarrying (11.4%), and electricity and gas supply (of 10.1%).

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the largest manufacturing increase was recorded in manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (of 11 %), manufacture of beverages (7.3%), manufacture of electrical equipment (13.2%), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (of 36.3%), and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (26.2%).





Decline, in its turn, was registered in repair and installation of machinery and equipment (of 14.3%), manufacture of paper and paper products (9.1%), printing and reproduction of recorded media (7%), manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (5%), as well as manufacture of food products (4.2%).





Compared to June 2018, in July 2018 industrial production output increased by 1.7%, (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in electricity and gas supply by 7.5%, whereas in mining and quarrying as well as manufacturing there was a reduction of 0.8% and 6.2%, respectively.













Changes in industrial production output

(as per cent, at constant prices)

* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment.





Manufacturing turnover

Compared to July 2017, in July 2018 manufacturing turnover increased by 8.8% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market went up by 9.8% and in export by 8.2% (of which in euro area by 5.9 % and in non-euro area by 10.3 %).

Compared to June 2018, in July 2018 manufacturing turnover fell by 1.6% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market rose by 1.6%, while in export it fell by 3.3% (increase in euro area of 0.1% and drop in non-euro area of 7.6%).

Methodological explanations

1The volume index of industrial production describes changes in the volume of industrial production during the reference period in comparison to the base period. The index is estimated by recalculating the production output indicator at constant prices with the help of producer price indices.

2The industrial turnover index measures the monthly development of market demand for industrial goods and services. It is calculated at current prices without excluding price influence. Unlike industrial goods that also include unfinished goods and goods in stock, turnover only includes the goods sold and industrial services provided.