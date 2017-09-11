Analytics, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 03.09.2018, 16:45
Latvia's industrial output up 3.6% in July
Compared to
the corresponding month of the previous year, the largest manufacturing
increase was recorded in manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork,
except furniture (of 11 %), manufacture of beverages (7.3%), manufacture
of electrical equipment (13.2%), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
semi-trailers (of 36.3%), and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
(26.2%).
Decline, in
its turn, was registered in repair and installation of machinery and equipment
(of 14.3%), manufacture of paper and paper products (9.1%), printing and
reproduction of recorded media (7%), manufacture of other non-metallic mineral
products (5%), as well as manufacture of food products (4.2%).
Compared
to June 2018, in July 2018 industrial production output increased by
1.7%, (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in
electricity and gas supply by 7.5%, whereas in mining and quarrying as well as
manufacturing there was a reduction of 0.8% and 6.2%, respectively.
Changes in industrial production output
(as per cent, at constant prices)
January–July 2018
compared to
January–July 2017
(calendar adjusted)
July 2018, compared to
June 2018 (seasonally adjusted)
July 2017
(calendar adjusted)
Total production
2.4
1.7
3.6
Mining and quarrying
3.5
-0.2
11.4
Manufacturing
3.0
-0.8
1.2
Manufacture of food products
-1.6
0.6
-4.2
Manufacture of beverages
-6.5
3.0
7.3
Manufacture of textiles
-3.6
7.9
-2.0
Manufacture of wearing apparel
1.2
-10.9
-4.8
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture
4.5
1.9
11.0
Manufacture of paper and paper products
-0.5
-0.3
-9.1
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
-2.2
0.5
-7.0
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
13.4
-0.8
26.2
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
7.6
-6.2
-5.0
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
6.2
-0.1
-3.3
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
1.9
-9.2
-1.5
Manufacture of electrical equipment
15.7
-9.7
13.2
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
9.0
-7.7
-1.4
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
31.7
0.6
36.3
Manufacture of furniture
4.1
-3.8
-1.1
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment*
-5.1
7.3
-14.3
Electricity and gas supply
1.4
7.5
10.1
* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment.
Manufacturing turnover
Compared to July 2017, in July 2018 manufacturing turnover increased by 8.8% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market went up by 9.8% and in export by 8.2% (of which in euro area by 5.9 % and in non-euro area by 10.3 %).
Compared to June 2018, in July 2018 manufacturing turnover fell by 1.6% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market rose by 1.6%, while in export it fell by 3.3% (increase in euro area of 0.1% and drop in non-euro area of 7.6%).
Methodological explanations
1The volume index of industrial production describes changes in the volume of industrial production during the reference period in comparison to the base period. The index is estimated by recalculating the production output indicator at constant prices with the help of producer price indices.
2The industrial turnover index measures the monthly development of market demand for industrial goods and services. It is calculated at current prices without excluding price influence. Unlike industrial goods that also include unfinished goods and goods in stock, turnover only includes the goods sold and industrial services provided.
- 03.09.2018 55 туристических операторов в Латвии находятся на грани банкротства
- 03.09.2018 Estonian Uptime acquires 51% stake in Danish West Soft Development
- 03.09.2018 Kayak buys part of NFQ Technologies' business in Lithuania
- 03.09.2018 Turnover of Fazer Latvija bakery might be higher this year
- 03.09.2018 Uzbekistan-Latvia Business Forum to take place Thursday
- 03.09.2018 Vienna Insurance Group closes acquisition of Baltic insurer Seesam
- 03.09.2018 Electricity production in Estonia increased in 2017
- 03.09.2018 Австрийская VIG захватила лидерство на рынке имущественного страхования Балтии
- 03.09.2018 В Риге и Вильнюсе росли цены на топливо
- 03.09.2018 В Риге пройдет узбекско-латвийский бизнес-форум