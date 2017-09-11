EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 03.09.2018, 16:44
Turnover of Fazer Latvija bakery might be higher this year
He said that the year is not yet over, but it can be predicted that this year has been successful for the company. "The dynamic business environment requires change, the earlier production and organizational reforms ensure good grounds for that," he said, adding that the company has strengthened its position in the Latvian bread market.
The primary goal of Fazer Latvija is business development in the local market. Export could be retained at the previous level. "Our main task in relation to export products is to maintain unchangingly high quality," he said.
Locmelis also informed that the largest investments go into human resources and development of new products, as well as improvement of the working environment.
As reported, Fazer Latvija bakery achieved EUR 25.322 mln in turnover last year, which was 4.6% more when compared to the previous year, while the company’s profit rose several times to EUR 800,783.
Fazer Latvija, established in 2000, has a share capital of EUR 17,182,671. The company belongs to Finland's Fazer Bakeries Ltd., which is a company of Scandinavia's Fazer Group. Fazer specializes in making bread, sweets and cookies, as well as providing food services.
- 03.09.2018 55 туристических операторов в Латвии находятся на грани банкротства
- 03.09.2018 Estonian Uptime acquires 51% stake in Danish West Soft Development
- 03.09.2018 Kayak buys part of NFQ Technologies' business in Lithuania
- 03.09.2018 Uzbekistan-Latvia Business Forum to take place Thursday
- 03.09.2018 Latvia's industrial output up 3.6% in July
- 03.09.2018 Vienna Insurance Group closes acquisition of Baltic insurer Seesam
- 03.09.2018 Electricity production in Estonia increased in 2017
- 03.09.2018 Австрийская VIG захватила лидерство на рынке имущественного страхования Балтии
- 03.09.2018 Литовские автоперевозчики получили больше дозволов на грузоперевозки в Россию
- 03.09.2018 В Риге пройдет узбекско-латвийский бизнес-форум