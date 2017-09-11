Electricity production in Estonia increased in 2017

According to Statistics Estonia, in 2017, the production of electricity totalled 13 terawatt-hours, which is 8% more than in the previous year. Electricity production from renewable sources increased 13% compared to 2016.

The growth of electricity production was influenced by a decrease in the share of imported electricity compared to the previous year, while imports from Nordic countries decreased by 58%. At the same time, electricity export decreased by almost 10% compared to the previous year while electricity production was still greater than consumption, or the electricity balance was in surplus. Exports to Latvia accounted for almost 80% of total exports and decreased by 17% compared to 2016. The domestic consumption of electricity has remained stable, increasing 1% in 2017 compared to the previous year.





Electricity production from renewable sources has been increasing year after year and the growth in 2017 was 13% compared to 2016. Wind power production increased by 15% year-over-year, accounting for nearly 40% of total renewable electricity production. The production of electricity from wood fuels and other renewable sources has increased significantly (10%).

In 2017, the production of oil shale was nearly 22 million tonnes, which is approximately a third more than in the previous year. A majority of oil shale is consumed in power plants and as raw material for shale oil. One million tonnes of shale oil was produced in 2017, which was 40% more than in the previous year. Most of the products were exported, with the main target countries being Belgium (35%), the Netherlands (31%) and Sweden (13%).





The production of wood pellets as an important type of fuel on the energy market is still increasing. In 2017, wood pellets were produced approximately 1.2 million tonnes, which is 30% more compared to 2016. The bulk of the production was exported, with the main target countries being Denmark (58%) and Great Britain (20%).





For domestic consumption purposes, in 2017, natural gas, liquid fuels, coal and coke were imported. The imports of natural gas decreased approximately 5% year over year, mainly due to the demand of power plants. Domestic consumption of motor gasoline increased over 3% and the consumption of diesel fuel increased 2% compared to 2016.



