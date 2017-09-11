Lietuvos Energija lifts Jan-Jul revenue 16% to EUR 710 mln

Lithuania's state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy) reported 709.7 mln euros in revenue for January through July 2018, a rise of 16% from 611.4 mln euros a year earlier, reported LETA/BNS.

EBITDA for the seven months increased by 5.6% y-o-y to 143.2 mln euros, the company said in a statement published on the Nasdaq Vilnius website.





"The group's revenue grew due to higher demand for electricity and gas, with lower average air temperatures compared to the same period last year, and price changes in the gas and electricity markets," is said.





Lietuvos Energija attributed the EBITDA growth to increased investments in the renewal and modernization of distribution networks and more efficient operations.





The group includes Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (Energy Distribution Operator, or ESO), Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas (Lithuanian Gas Supply), Litgas, Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba (Lithuanian Energy Production) and other companies.