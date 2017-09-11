Energy, Energy Market, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 03.09.2018, 11:37
Lietuvos Energija lifts Jan-Jul revenue 16% to EUR 710 mln
BC, Vilnius, 03.09.2018.Print version
Lithuania's state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy) reported 709.7 mln euros in revenue for January through July 2018, a rise of 16% from 611.4 mln euros a year earlier, reported LETA/BNS.
EBITDA for the seven months increased by 5.6% y-o-y to 143.2
mln euros, the company said in a statement published on the Nasdaq Vilnius
website.
"The group's revenue grew due to higher demand for
electricity and gas, with lower average air temperatures compared to the same
period last year, and price changes in the gas and electricity markets,"
is said.
Lietuvos Energija
attributed the EBITDA growth to increased investments in the renewal and
modernization of distribution networks and more efficient operations.
The group includes Energijos
Skirstymo Operatorius (Energy Distribution Operator, or ESO), Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas (Lithuanian
Gas Supply), Litgas, Lietuvos Energijos
Gamyba (Lithuanian Energy Production) and other companies.
Other articles:
- 03.09.2018 Estonia's Nordecon enters into EUR 8.1 mln construction contract in Sweden
- 31.08.2018 Citadele Bank reports EUR 18 mln in H1 profit
- 31.08.2018 Прибыль концерна Latvenergo в первом полугодии - 97,4 млн. евро
- 31.08.2018 Lithuania: Chosen synchronization scenario remains best
- 31.08.2018 AB Šiaulių bankas fined for advertising in breach of the Law on Consumer Credit
- 31.08.2018 Lithuania's 2Q GDP grows 3.8%
- 31.08.2018 Latvenergo posts EUR 97.4 mln in H1 profit
- 31.08.2018 Number of school children in Lithuania down by 3,000 in 2018
- 31.08.2018 Estonian defense industry company Milrem LCM sets up subsidiary in Latvia
- 31.08.2018 В прокуратуре Клайпеды начато расследование о вероятном загрязнении воздуха в городе