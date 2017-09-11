Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Security
Estonian defense industry company Milrem LCM sets up subsidiary in Latvia
"In Latvia the plans are to do the same that we are
doing in Estonia already -- all sort of maintenance, repair and conversion of
hardware of the defense forces, which is the core field of business of Milrem LCM. In Estonia things have
started off well, now the plan is to start doing a similar thing in Latvia
too," Milrem LCM Managing
Director Ingvar Parnamae told.
Ugis Romanovs,
42, has been appointed as managing director of Milrem SIA to develop defense sector services for the Latvian
market. He will start in the position in the beginning of September 2018, Milrem said in a press release.
Romanovs has a very solid experience in the defense sector,
having worked in the Latvian National Armed Forces in various positions for
many years. After his military career Romanovs has worked as a lecturer,
researcher, military adviser and consultant in the defense sector. He holds a
master's degree in military leadership and security and a bachelor's degree in
education from the Latvian National Defense Academy.
"In the past few years Latvia has acquired a wide range
of military capabilities that have unprecedented sustainment requirements for
the Latvian Defense Forces. Milrem SIA
in Latvia will offer sustainment methods and tools particularly tailored to the
Latvian operational requirements and is ready to become an integral part of the
National Defense System," Romanovs said.
"We will 'hit the ground running' as we can offer
various sustainment approaches, tools and experiences collected through the
years by Patria and Milrem in Estonia," he added.
According to Parnamae, it is always simpler to offer the
life cycle management service from a local base. In addition, locals being in
charge of the process will increase trust for the Latvian government.
"Our plan is for the long-term, to be a partner to the
government of Latvia in the strategic sense," he said.
Milrem LCM
provides services for the defense and security sector in Estonia, offering life
cycle support services for heavy and armored vehicles such as CV90 infantry
fightging vehicles manufactured by BAE Systems and XA-180 and XA-188 armored
carriers manufactured by its Finnish parent company Patria.
The Latvian defense forces use heavy and armored vehicles of
mainly U.K. and U.S. origin.
"In the world of maintenance, repair and conversion it
doesn't matter too much what equipment you are talking about. All this can be
arranged in collaboration with the manufacturing companies, which typically do
not engage in the upkeep, maintenance and repair of those things. We have
started such cooperation with manufacturing companies under several projects
also now," Parnamae added.
When the company has obtained know-how of the repair and
maintenance of British and U.S.-made military equipment it cannot be ruled out
that they will start offering relevant services also to the NATO units rotating
in Estonia, Parnamae observed. "That definitely could be an interesting
topic, I absolutely do not rule out this," he said.
Milrem LCM OU is a
subsidiary of Patria and a part of
its International Support Partnerships business unit. Patria owns 60 % of Milrem
LCM and 40 % is owned by Mootor Grupp
of Estonia. Milrem LCM provides
services for the defense and security sector offering life cycle support
services for heavy and armored vehicles, weapon systems and other military
equipment in Estonia. The company provides maintenance and repair works for the
Estonian defense forces' XA-180, XA-188 and CV90 as well as other military
vehicles in Tallinn and in Voru.
