Estonian defense industry company Milrem LCM sets up subsidiary in Latvia

The Estonian-Finnish defense industry company Milrem LCM has set up a subsidiary by the name of Milrem SIA in Latvia, which will engage in the maintenance, repair and conversion of hardware for the Latvian defense forces, reported LETA/BNS.

"In Latvia the plans are to do the same that we are doing in Estonia already -- all sort of maintenance, repair and conversion of hardware of the defense forces, which is the core field of business of Milrem LCM. In Estonia things have started off well, now the plan is to start doing a similar thing in Latvia too," Milrem LCM Managing Director Ingvar Parnamae told.

Ugis Romanovs, 42, has been appointed as managing director of Milrem SIA to develop defense sector services for the Latvian market. He will start in the position in the beginning of September 2018, Milrem said in a press release.





Romanovs has a very solid experience in the defense sector, having worked in the Latvian National Armed Forces in various positions for many years. After his military career Romanovs has worked as a lecturer, researcher, military adviser and consultant in the defense sector. He holds a master's degree in military leadership and security and a bachelor's degree in education from the Latvian National Defense Academy.





"In the past few years Latvia has acquired a wide range of military capabilities that have unprecedented sustainment requirements for the Latvian Defense Forces. Milrem SIA in Latvia will offer sustainment methods and tools particularly tailored to the Latvian operational requirements and is ready to become an integral part of the National Defense System," Romanovs said.





"We will 'hit the ground running' as we can offer various sustainment approaches, tools and experiences collected through the years by Patria and Milrem in Estonia," he added.

According to Parnamae, it is always simpler to offer the life cycle management service from a local base. In addition, locals being in charge of the process will increase trust for the Latvian government.





"Our plan is for the long-term, to be a partner to the government of Latvia in the strategic sense," he said.





Milrem LCM provides services for the defense and security sector in Estonia, offering life cycle support services for heavy and armored vehicles such as CV90 infantry fightging vehicles manufactured by BAE Systems and XA-180 and XA-188 armored carriers manufactured by its Finnish parent company Patria.





The Latvian defense forces use heavy and armored vehicles of mainly U.K. and U.S. origin.

"In the world of maintenance, repair and conversion it doesn't matter too much what equipment you are talking about. All this can be arranged in collaboration with the manufacturing companies, which typically do not engage in the upkeep, maintenance and repair of those things. We have started such cooperation with manufacturing companies under several projects also now," Parnamae added.





When the company has obtained know-how of the repair and maintenance of British and U.S.-made military equipment it cannot be ruled out that they will start offering relevant services also to the NATO units rotating in Estonia, Parnamae observed. "That definitely could be an interesting topic, I absolutely do not rule out this," he said.





Milrem LCM OU is a subsidiary of Patria and a part of its International Support Partnerships business unit. Patria owns 60 % of Milrem LCM and 40 % is owned by Mootor Grupp of Estonia. Milrem LCM provides services for the defense and security sector offering life cycle support services for heavy and armored vehicles, weapon systems and other military equipment in Estonia. The company provides maintenance and repair works for the Estonian defense forces' XA-180, XA-188 and CV90 as well as other military vehicles in Tallinn and in Voru.