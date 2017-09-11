Latvenergo posts EUR 97.4 mln in H1 profit

Latvia’s Latvenergo power utility in the first half of this year posted EUR 97.4 mln in profit, which is at about the same level as in the respective period last year, according to the company’s the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements submitted to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.

In the first six months of 2018, Latvenergo Group’s revenue amounts to EUR 450.2 mln, which is 6 % less than in the same period last year. EBITDA of the Group is EUR 187.5 mln, which is 12 % less than in the previous year.





In the first half of 2018, Latvenergo Group responded effectively to the electricity market situation and demonstrated the importance of its generation facilities not only in Latvia but also in the Baltic states.





In the first six months of 2018, the Group generated 3,139 GWh of electricity, substantially (by 29 %) increasing the output at the Riga CHPPs and reaching 1,135 GWh. Thus, the Riga CHPPs have secured the necessary electricity for the region in conditions where a decreased hydropower output was observed on the market as a result of dry and warm weather. Climatic conditions have also adversely affected the output at Daugava HPPs: due to smaller water inflow, it has decreased by 12% compared to last year and is 1,977 GWh. However, despite the reduction of the output at Daugava HPPs, electricity from renewable sources accounts for 63% of the total generation.





The amount of thermal energy generated in the first six months of 2018 is 8% less compared to the first half of the previous year and is equal to 1,442 GWh. The decrease was influenced by the increased competition with the arrival of four new heat generators in the Riga thermal energy market.





Latvenergo Group’s revenue in the first half of 2018 has decreased by 6 % and amounts to EUR 450.2 mln. EBITDA of the Group is 12 % less than the previous year, reaching EUR 187.5 mln. The Group’s profit was EUR 97.4 mln, which is approximately the same as in the respective period a year ago.





The Strategic development and efficiency program initiated in 2017 has left a positive impact on the results of the group of companies. The Program includes revision, centralization and digitalization of the processes in the group of companies.





In the first half of 2018, the total amount of Latvenergo Group’s investments has increased by 4% compared to the first six months of the last year and reaches EUR 96.6 mln. 80 % of overall investments have been made in the modernisation of the power networks with a view to ensuring a higher level of quality and security of the services.





Latvenergo Group is the largest pan-Baltic power supply utility operating in electricity and thermal energy generation and trade, natural gas trade, electricity distribution services and lease of transmission system assets.





Latvenergo Group is among the biggest taxpayers in Latvia. In 2017 the Group has paid EUR 238 mln to the state budget, including more than EUR 90 mln as dividends for the use of the state capital.