Lithuania's 2Q GDP grows 3.8%

Statistics Lithuania informs that based on more comprehensive business, tax and price statistics, in II quarter 2018, country’s gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices amounted to EUR 11.2 bn. Compared to I quarter 2018, the real GDP change1 stood at 0.9%.

As for GDP estimated by production approach, in II quarter 2018, against the previous period, the largest positive influence on the change1 was made by an increase in value added generated in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transportation and storage; accommodation and food service activities and construction. The negative influence was made by a decrease in value added generated in agriculture, forestry and fishing.





As for GDP estimated by expenditure approach, in II quarter 2018, against the previous quarter, final household consumption expenditure increased by 2.2%1, general government expenditure did not significantly change. Gross fixed capital formation increased by 2.4%1, exports of goods and services – 1.6%1, while imports decreased by 0.5%1.





In the first half-year of 2018, GDP amounted to EUR 21.0 bn at current prices. Against the respective period of 2017, the real GDP change, seasonally and calendar adjusted, stood at 3.7% (unadjusted – at 3.8%).





1 Seasonally and calendar adjusted

Table 1. Gross domestic product and its changes

At current prices, EUR million Real GDP changes, per cent against the previous period against the respective period of the previous year seasonally and calendar adjusted against the previous period against the respective period of the previous year 2015 37 426.6 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 I 8 234.3 –9.4 1.6 0.5 1.7 II 9 381.9 8.5 1.7 0.9 1.9 III 10 146.9 10.1 2.2 0.7 2.3 IV 9 663.6 –5.2 2.5 0.1 2.2 2016◘ 38 680.9 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 I 8 528.1 –9.6 2.3 0.3 2.1 II 9 676.3 7.8 1.7 0.6 1.9 III 10 399.2 10.3 1.8 1.0 2.2 IV 10 077.3 –3.6 3.6 1.2 3.2 2017* 41 858.0 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.9 I* 9 277.7 –9.1 4.1 1.1 4.0 II* 10 416.7 7.8 4.1 0.7 4.1 III* 11 211.7 9.4 3.2 0.5 3.6 IV* 10 951.9 –2.9 4.0 1.4 3.8 2018♦ I* 9 893.2 –9.4 3.7 0.9 3.6 II♦ 11 150.0 7.9 3.8 0.9 3.8

Table 2. Real changes in gross value added1, by group of economic activity2

Compared to the previous period, per cent

A B + C + D + E C F G + H + I J K L M + N O + P + Q R + S + T 2015 5.2 1.8 3.1 –1.3 1.7 6.3 3.1 2.6 6.5 0.4 3.2 I 2.0 –0.4 1.2 0.7 0.8 2.8 2.2 1.0 2.1 0.0 0.8 II –0.2 0.9 0.4 –2.5 1.5 0.6 –0.5 0.2 1.2 0.1 0.6 III 4.4 –0.3 0.0 –3.4 0.5 3.2 3.1 1.8 1.7 0.2 1.1 IV –8.2 2.5 2.1 –6.6 2.2 1.5 –2.5 –0.3 1.1 0.2 –0.1 2016◘ –5.8 2.7 2.7 –7.6 4.9 6.1 4.0 1.8 5.5 1.5 0.7 I –0.8 –1.0 –1.3 0.1 0.3 1.2 1.4 0.7 0.1 0.5 0.3 II 0.7 1.5 1.8 –1.2 1.4 0.6 4.2 –0.6 1.8 0.4 –0.2 III –3.4 1.1 1.6 –1.2 1.7 0.7 –3.1 3.1 3.0 0.6 –0.1 IV 1.4 0.2 0.2 4.9 1.4 4.3 6.0 –2.9 1.8 0.5 0.4 2017* –0.9 5.4 6.0 7.5 4.7 5.2 1.7 –0.3 4.8 1.2 0.0 I* –0.7 3.1 3.3 1.2 0.6 –1.9 –3.2 –0.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 II* –0.3 0.4 0.0 1.1 1.1 3.9 –0.1 1.4 1.5 0.2 0.1 III* 0.1 1.0 1.2 3.4 1.0 0.7 1.1 1.2 0.5 0.1 0.0 IV* 1.9 1.7 2.2 3.5 1.5 0.4 2.6 –2.7 0.4 0.0 –0.6 2018♦ I* –5.1 0.9 1.0 4.7 0.7 –0.1 –2.5 –0.4 1.5 0.2 0.8 II♦ –0.2 0.1 0.1 2.8 1.4 3.2 0.4 2.2 1.0 0.1 0.1

Table 3. Real changes in the main GDP components estimated by expenditure approach1

Compared to the previous period, per cent

Final consumption expenditure Gross fixed capital formation Exports of goods and services Imports of goods and services total household General government 2015 3.2 4.4 0.1 5.0 –0.4 6.3 I 1.3 1.2 –0.3 5.1 –1.3 1.5 II 0.4 0.8 0.2 2.0 0.4 2.6 III 1.1 1.1 0.0 –2.7 0.2 –0.7 IV 0.3 0.9 –0.1 –4.9 0.7 0.7 2016◘ 3.6 4.5 1.3 –0.1 3.5 2.7 I 0.3 0.8 0.7 3.9 0.6 –1.0 II 2.0 1.6 0.2 1.5 0.6 2.3 III 1.5 1.8 0.6 –3.5 2.0 1.1 IV 0.8 0.3 0.6 5.6 2.5 2.2 2017* 3.7 4.0 1.0 6.7 13.7 13.6 I* 1.2 1.2 0.0 –0.7 4.8 6.0 II* 0.5 0.8 0.2 2.7 4.0 2.4 III* 0.1 0.3 0.0 1.3 3.0 3.4 IV* 0.7 1.8 0.0 7.5 2.9 2.8 2018♦ I* 1.3 –0.9 0.4 –2.8 –2.1 –1.5 II¨ 1.3 2.2 0.0 2.4 1.6 –0.5

¨ Second estimate * Provision data ◘ Non-final data

2 A – agriculture, forestry and fishing; B + C + D + E – mining and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; water supply, sewerage, waste treatment and remediation activities; C – manufacturing; F – construction; G + H + I – wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transportation and storage; accommodation and food service activities; J – information and communication; K – financial and insurance activities; L – real estate activities; M + N – professional, scientific and technical activities; administrative and support service activities; O + P + Q – public administration and defence; compulsory social security; education; human health and social work; R + S + T – arts, entertainment and recreation; repair of household goods and other services.

3 Real GDP changes have been estimated using a chain-linking method which enables the elimination of the influence of price changes.

Values of and changes in GDP and its components depend on the different seasons of the year; therefore, changes used for the comparison of GDP and its components for different periods are seasonally and calendar adjusted.



