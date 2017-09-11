Analytics, Economics, GDP, Good for Business, Lithuania, Statistics
Lithuania's 2Q GDP grows 3.8%
As for GDP estimated by production approach, in
II quarter 2018, against the previous period, the largest positive influence on
the change1 was made by an increase in value added generated in
wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles;
transportation and storage; accommodation and food service activities and
construction. The negative influence was made by a decrease in value added
generated in agriculture, forestry and fishing.
As for GDP estimated by expenditure approach, in II quarter
2018, against the previous quarter, final household consumption expenditure
increased by 2.2%1, general government expenditure did not
significantly change. Gross fixed capital formation increased by 2.4%1,
exports of goods and services – 1.6%1, while imports decreased by
0.5%1.
In the first half-year of 2018, GDP amounted to EUR 21.0 bn
at current prices. Against the respective period of 2017, the real GDP change,
seasonally and calendar adjusted, stood at 3.7% (unadjusted – at 3.8%).
Real GDP changes3
_________________________
1 Seasonally and calendar adjusted
Table 1. Gross domestic product and its changes
At current prices, EUR million
Real GDP changes, per cent
against the previous period
against the respective period of the previous year
seasonally and calendar adjusted
against the previous period
against the respective period of the previous year
2015
37 426.6
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
I
8 234.3
–9.4
1.6
0.5
1.7
II
9 381.9
8.5
1.7
0.9
1.9
III
10 146.9
10.1
2.2
0.7
2.3
IV
9 663.6
–5.2
2.5
0.1
2.2
2016◘
38 680.9
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.3
I
8 528.1
–9.6
2.3
0.3
2.1
II
9 676.3
7.8
1.7
0.6
1.9
III
10 399.2
10.3
1.8
1.0
2.2
IV
10 077.3
–3.6
3.6
1.2
3.2
2017*
41 858.0
3.9
3.9
3.9
3.9
I*
9 277.7
–9.1
4.1
1.1
4.0
II*
10 416.7
7.8
4.1
0.7
4.1
III*
11 211.7
9.4
3.2
0.5
3.6
IV*
10 951.9
–2.9
4.0
1.4
3.8
2018♦
I*
9 893.2
–9.4
3.7
0.9
3.6
II♦
11 150.0
7.9
3.8
0.9
3.8
Table 2. Real changes in gross value added1, by group of economic activity2
Compared to the previous period, per cent
A
B + C + D + E
C
F
G + H + I
J
K
L
M + N
O + P + Q
R + S + T
2015
5.2
1.8
3.1
–1.3
1.7
6.3
3.1
2.6
6.5
0.4
3.2
I
2.0
–0.4
1.2
0.7
0.8
2.8
2.2
1.0
2.1
0.0
0.8
II
–0.2
0.9
0.4
–2.5
1.5
0.6
–0.5
0.2
1.2
0.1
0.6
III
4.4
–0.3
0.0
–3.4
0.5
3.2
3.1
1.8
1.7
0.2
1.1
IV
–8.2
2.5
2.1
–6.6
2.2
1.5
–2.5
–0.3
1.1
0.2
–0.1
2016◘
–5.8
2.7
2.7
–7.6
4.9
6.1
4.0
1.8
5.5
1.5
0.7
I
–0.8
–1.0
–1.3
0.1
0.3
1.2
1.4
0.7
0.1
0.5
0.3
II
0.7
1.5
1.8
–1.2
1.4
0.6
4.2
–0.6
1.8
0.4
–0.2
III
–3.4
1.1
1.6
–1.2
1.7
0.7
–3.1
3.1
3.0
0.6
–0.1
IV
1.4
0.2
0.2
4.9
1.4
4.3
6.0
–2.9
1.8
0.5
0.4
2017*
–0.9
5.4
6.0
7.5
4.7
5.2
1.7
–0.3
4.8
1.2
0.0
I*
–0.7
3.1
3.3
1.2
0.6
–1.9
–3.2
–0.5
0.0
0.3
0.0
II*
–0.3
0.4
0.0
1.1
1.1
3.9
–0.1
1.4
1.5
0.2
0.1
III*
0.1
1.0
1.2
3.4
1.0
0.7
1.1
1.2
0.5
0.1
0.0
IV*
1.9
1.7
2.2
3.5
1.5
0.4
2.6
–2.7
0.4
0.0
–0.6
2018♦
I*
–5.1
0.9
1.0
4.7
0.7
–0.1
–2.5
–0.4
1.5
0.2
0.8
II♦
–0.2
0.1
0.1
2.8
1.4
3.2
0.4
2.2
1.0
0.1
0.1
Table 3. Real changes in the main GDP components estimated by expenditure approach1
Compared to the previous period, per cent
Final consumption expenditure
Gross fixed capital formation
Exports of goods and services
Imports of goods and services
total
household
General government
2015
3.2
4.4
0.1
5.0
–0.4
6.3
I
1.3
1.2
–0.3
5.1
–1.3
1.5
II
0.4
0.8
0.2
2.0
0.4
2.6
III
1.1
1.1
0.0
–2.7
0.2
–0.7
IV
0.3
0.9
–0.1
–4.9
0.7
0.7
2016◘
3.6
4.5
1.3
–0.1
3.5
2.7
I
0.3
0.8
0.7
3.9
0.6
–1.0
II
2.0
1.6
0.2
1.5
0.6
2.3
III
1.5
1.8
0.6
–3.5
2.0
1.1
IV
0.8
0.3
0.6
5.6
2.5
2.2
2017*
3.7
4.0
1.0
6.7
13.7
13.6
I*
1.2
1.2
0.0
–0.7
4.8
6.0
II*
0.5
0.8
0.2
2.7
4.0
2.4
III*
0.1
0.3
0.0
1.3
3.0
3.4
IV*
0.7
1.8
0.0
7.5
2.9
2.8
2018♦
I*
1.3
–0.9
0.4
–2.8
–2.1
–1.5
II¨
1.3
2.2
0.0
2.4
1.6
–0.5
¨ Second estimate * Provision data ◘ Non-final data
_________________________
2 A – agriculture, forestry and fishing; B + C + D + E – mining and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; water supply, sewerage, waste treatment and remediation activities; C – manufacturing; F – construction; G + H + I – wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transportation and storage; accommodation and food service activities; J – information and communication; K – financial and insurance activities; L – real estate activities; M + N – professional, scientific and technical activities; administrative and support service activities; O + P + Q – public administration and defence; compulsory social security; education; human health and social work; R + S + T – arts, entertainment and recreation; repair of household goods and other services.
3 Real GDP changes have been estimated using a chain-linking method which enables the elimination of the influence of price changes.
Values of and changes in GDP and its components depend on the different seasons of the year; therefore, changes used for the comparison of GDP and its components for different periods are seasonally and calendar adjusted.
