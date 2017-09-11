IKEA holding talks and conducting market research for expanding to Estonia

The Swedish furniture seller IKEA is holding talks and conducting market research for expanding to Estonia and entering the market is only a matter of time, according to the daily Postimees reports LETA/BNS.

IKEA representative Hanspeter Zurcher confirmed talks with locations and the market research to the newspaper but did not wish to directly say if and when a store will be opened in Estonia.





"I would like to respond to that question but we are currently still looking around. But we will open as soon as possible," he said.





Zurcher said that the reason that IKEA has not opened a store in Estonia yet is purely geographical. "It is more logical to take things step by step," he said.





The largest IKEA store in the Baltics, the area of which is 34,500 square meters, was opened in the Latvian capital Riga on Thursday. There are altogether 300 people working at the Riga IKEA.