Estonia, Good for Business, Real Estate, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 31.08.2018, 10:35
IKEA holding talks and conducting market research for expanding to Estonia
BC, Tallinn, 31.08.2018.Print version
The Swedish furniture seller IKEA is holding talks and conducting market research for expanding to Estonia and entering the market is only a matter of time, according to the daily Postimees reports LETA/BNS.
IKEA representative Hanspeter Zurcher confirmed talks with locations and the market research to the newspaper but did not wish to directly say if and when a store will be opened in Estonia.
"I would like to respond to that question but we are currently still looking around. But we will open as soon as possible," he said.
Zurcher said that the reason that IKEA has not opened a store in Estonia yet is purely geographical. "It is more logical to take things step by step," he said.
The largest IKEA store in the Baltics, the area of which is 34,500 square meters, was opened in the Latvian capital Riga on Thursday. There are altogether 300 people working at the Riga IKEA.
Other articles:
- 31.08.2018 Uber significantly raises prices Thursday
- 31.08.2018 Economic growth of Estonia accelerated in the 2Q 2018
- 31.08.2018 AUGA group's 1H revenue up 9.5% to EUR 25 mln
- 31.08.2018 Lithuanian Railways calls tender for rebuilding Renge section
- 31.08.2018 Estonian ministry to begin state supervision at EuroAcademy
- 31.08.2018 Tickets on Kyiv-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga passenger train on sale
- 31.08.2018 SEB: Stable industrial production growth to be expected in Estonia in near future
- 30.08.2018 Объем промышленной продукции в Эстонии в июле за год вырос на 4%
- 30.08.2018 Эстонское государство поддержит город – культурную столицу Европы суммой в 10 млн. евро
- 30.08.2018 Латвии срочно необходим план строительства арендных квартир – премьер