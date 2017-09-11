Lithuanian Railways calls tender for rebuilding Renge section

Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) have called a tender for rebuilding the Mazeikiai-Renge railway section dismantled a decade ago, reported LETA/BNS.

The section was used by the Mazeikiai-based oil processing company Orlen Lietuva, owned by Poland's Orlen, to transport its oil products to Latvia.





According to information on Lithuania's central public procurement website, the tender winner will also have to rebuild or renovate five level-crossing, six bridges and complete other work in 400 days but the deadline might be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.





Applications are accepted by Oct. 8.





In early August, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai board approved the investment project estimated to be worth 10 million euros.





The Mazeikiai-Renge railway section was dismantled in 2008. Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai paid the 27.87 mln-euro fine in early June and later filed an appeal against the European Commission with the EU General Court.



