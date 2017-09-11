Agriculture, Baltic, Good for Business, Lithuania
AUGA group's 1H revenue up 9.5% to EUR 25 mln
31.08.2018.
AUGA group, one of the largest agricultural investment companies in the Baltic states, posted 25.009 mln euros in consolidated revenue in the first half of this year, up 9.5% from 22.835 mln euros in the same period last year.
Consolidated net profits remained almost unchanged at
485,000 euros, the company said via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.
The group's m growing segment saw its revenue rise 9.5% to
13.3 mln euros. The milk production segment's turnover rose 1.6% to 4.5 mln
euros, and revenue of its crop growing segment increased 17.5% to 7.2 mln
euros.
The group's consolidated EBITDA, excluding one-off
transactions, inched uo 5.7% to 4.1 mln euros.
AUGA group's
stocks are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange's Main List as well as
on Warsaw Stock Exchange.
