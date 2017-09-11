Tickets on Kyiv-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga passenger train on sale

On Thursday, tickets on Kyiv-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga passenger train went on sale, Latvijas Dzelzcels railway company reported.

Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) plan to test a new passenger route from Kyiv to Riga via Minsk and Vilnius. The company plans to launch the new train on September 28, and the train will arrive in Riga on September 29, and will head back to Kyiv on the same day.





The new route has been developed in cooperation of the Ukrainian, Belarus, Lithuanian and Latvian railway company and will run as a pilot project by the end of this year. In Latvia’s territory it will be operated by LDz Cargo.





Tickets can be bought in international ticket offices of Riga, Daugavpils, Rezekne and Liepaja railway stations.





LDz noted that there is a vis regime between Latvia and Belarus, therefore a transit visa might be necessary when crossing Belarus.