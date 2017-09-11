Baltic States – CIS, Good for Business, Railways, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 31.08.2018, 10:35
Tickets on Kyiv-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga passenger train on sale
BC, Riga, 31.08.2018.Print version
On Thursday, tickets on Kyiv-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga passenger train went on sale, Latvijas Dzelzcels railway company reported.
Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) plan to test a new
passenger route from Kyiv to Riga via Minsk and Vilnius. The company plans to
launch the new train on September 28, and the train will arrive in Riga on
September 29, and will head back to Kyiv on the same day.
The new route has been developed in cooperation of the
Ukrainian, Belarus, Lithuanian and Latvian railway company and will run as a
pilot project by the end of this year. In Latvia’s territory it will be
operated by LDz Cargo.
Tickets can be bought in international ticket offices of
Riga, Daugavpils, Rezekne and Liepaja railway stations.
LDz noted that there is a vis regime between Latvia and
Belarus, therefore a transit visa might be necessary when crossing Belarus.
Other articles:
- 31.08.2018 Uber significantly raises prices Thursday
- 31.08.2018 Economic growth of Estonia accelerated in the 2Q 2018
- 31.08.2018 IKEA holding talks and conducting market research for expanding to Estonia
- 31.08.2018 AUGA group's 1H revenue up 9.5% to EUR 25 mln
- 31.08.2018 Lithuanian Railways calls tender for rebuilding Renge section
- 30.08.2018 Эстонское государство поддержит город – культурную столицу Европы суммой в 10 млн. евро
- 30.08.2018 Латвии срочно необходим план строительства арендных квартир – премьер
- 30.08.2018 В Латвии началась продажа билетов на поезд Киев – Рига
- 30.08.2018 В конце сентября вступит в силу договор Эстонии и Японии о предотвращении двойного налогообложения
- 30.08.2018 Estonia-Japan double taxation avoidance treaty to enter into force end of September