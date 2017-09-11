Estonia, Foreign trade , Good for Business, Law and Regulations, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 30.08.2018, 19:19
Estonia-Japan double taxation avoidance treaty to enter into force end of September
|Photo: crossed-flag-pins.com
According to the Estonian Foreign Ministry, the agreement to
avoid double taxation between Estonia and Japan will enter into force on
September 29, 2018.
The text of the agreement between the two countries was initialed on
March 16, 2017 in Tokyo and signed on August 30 of the same year in Tallinn.
Double taxation avoidance agreements are first and foremost signed for
sharing tax receipts between two countries, exchanging information and for
citizens to not have to pay taxes on the same income in two countries. The
agreement distributes the right of taxation of different types of income, like
income from employment, business profit, income from real estate, interest
income and dividend income, either in favor of the country in which the person
is a resident or in favor of the country with the source of income or between
the two countries -- part of the income to one country and part of it to the
other.
The aim of the double taxation avoidance agreements is to promote
investments, for example by limiting the rights of the state to set higher
taxer to the residents of the other party, ensure the equal treatment of
persons, avoiding the more favorable taxation of its citizens and eliminate
double taxation, which may occur as a result of the combined effect of the laws
of the two countries.
Estonia has signed a double taxation avoidance agreement with 57
countries. The most recent treaty to have entered into force was signed with
Vietnam.
