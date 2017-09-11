Estonian government to give up to 10 mln euros to city chosen as European Capital of Culture

The government of Estonia decided that the Estonian city chosen as European Capital of Culture 2024 will be given up to 10 mln euros from the state budget to carry out the project, informs LETA/BNS.

"The government decided that the state is ready to contribute up to 10 mln euros with the caveat that at least half of the budget of the capital of culture has to be spent on content activities," Minister of Culture Indrek Saar said.





"This condition was set so that the cities did not spend too much money to make some major investment, but would contribute to cultural events instead," Saar said.





Estonian cities Tartu and Parnu, Narva and Kuressaare have announced their intention to run for the status of European Capital of Culture. The first decisions concerning the selection of the capital of culture will be made in October, Saar said.