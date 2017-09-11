Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 30.08.2018, 13:10
Fintech startup Mintos reaches 1 bln euros milestone in total loans funded
|Photo: Mintos.
Since Mintos began operations, more than 3.5 mln loans have been
financed in 24 countries through the online marketplace. This means that the
same amount of individuals and small business enterprises have had the
opportunity to receive loans from loan originators.
Mintos CEO and Co-Founder Martins Sulte: “One
bln euros worth of loans financed by investors through our marketplace is a
significant milestone. It shows the potential of our business model and future
growth - but it's just the beginning. From the moment we were founded we've had
global ambitions and we've been continuously working towards this goal, to
create a sustainable, global company. The number of investors and loan
originators literally grows by the day. More than 1 000 new investors register
every week and more than 100 mln euros is invested through the marketplace each
month. At this rate, we're going to reach our second bln in just 10 months.”
Mintos is a global online marketplace for loans,
which provides retail investors with an easy and transparent way to invest in
loans originated around the world. Anyone with as little as 10 euros can start investing
and earning. Currently, the marketplace is used by almost 76 000 investors from
70 different countries, and they have invested in loans originating from 50
lending companies from 24 different countries. According to current data from AltFI,
the largest global non-banking sector news site, Mintos accounts for 45%
of the market in Continental Europe.
Using the Mintos online marketplace, investors have so far earned 23
mln euros in interest through loans to individuals and businesses throughout
the world. Investors can invest in business, agriculture and real estate, as
well as in short-term, personal and auto loans. The average net return
investors have received so far has been almost 12%. On average each investor
has invested 4 500 euros in loans, with an average of 20-25 euros invested
in each loan.
“Our business model allows us to offer investors many and various
different loans to invest in, in a single place. This way, investors have the
opportunity to build a well-diversified loan portfolio with different forms of
loans issued in various countries to an array of client segments, therefore
minimising risk,” explains Sulte.
Currently, the number of investors using Mintos is increasing by
10% from month to month. The most active ones are from countries with
longstanding traditions of saving and investing – Germany, the United Kingdom,
Switzerland, Spain, as well as from the Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia,
Finland and other European countries. However, there are also investors from
Australia, USA, China, Singapore, UAE, India, etc.
