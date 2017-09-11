Good for Business, Latvia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 29.08.2018, 14:04
Latvia's HansaMatrix high-tech company raises sales 7% in Q2
Compared to
the first quarter of 2018, the company's turnover rose by 12% to 5.187 mln
euros in the second quarter of 2018. Macijevskis said that the company's sales
grew amid increasing shortages of particular electronic products on the
company's sales markets.
During the
second quarter of 2018, HansaMatrix raised
sales in the Baltic states by 6% year-on-year, which ensured 45% of the
company's turnover, and sales in Nordic countries grew by 6%, making up 21% of
second-quarter turnover. The company's sales in the European Union's (EU) other
member states jumped 30%, making up 31% of total turnover and sales outside the
EU fell 63%, making up 2% of total turnover.
Network
products accounted for 55% and industrial products 32% of the group's total
turnover in the second quarter of this year. Internet of things (IoT) products
made up 4% and other products 9% of total turnover. Compared to the second
quarter of 2017, sales of network products grew 17% and sales of IoT products
increased by 43. while sales of other products were up 1%. Sales of industrial
products dropped 7%.
As
reported, HansaMatrix Group turned
over 11.085 mln euros in the first half of 2018, up 18.7% against the respective
period a year ago, while the group’s profit rose 36.9% to 904,562 euros,
according to the company’s statement to Nasdaq
Riga.
In the
second quarter of 2018, HansaMatrix
saw its turnover grow 7.2% year-on-year to 5.187 mln euros and the group’s
profit expanded 61.8% to 402,384 euros.
In 2017, HansaMatrix group reported audited
turnover of 19.649 mln euros at a 15.8% growth from 2016, and tripled its
profit to 1.679 mln euros. In the first quarter of 2017, the group's turnover
was 4.495 mln euros and it earned a profit of 411,997 euros.
- 29.08.2018 Reorganization of ambulance crews in the regions put on hold
- 29.08.2018 Vilnius to invest 39 mln euros into public transport, to buy electric, hybrid buses
- 29.08.2018 EU Directorate: Latvia -- the poor and deteriorating quality of road infrastructure
- 29.08.2018 In Latvia eID cards to become mandatory identification documents in 2023
- 29.08.2018 Latvia’s economic growth to slow down to 3.7% in 2019, 3.2% in 2020 – SEB
- 29.08.2018 Number of foreign tourists in Riga hotels grows 7% in Q2
- 29.08.2018 Baltics’ major food fair Riga Food 2018 coming in September
- 29.08.2018 На выставке Riga Food – вкус столетия Латвии
- 29.08.2018 Новая эпоха на рынке недвижимости – PropTech
- 29.08.2018 McDonald's откроется в литовском Мариямполе