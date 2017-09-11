Latvia's HansaMatrix high-tech company raises sales 7% in Q2

During the second quarter of this year Latvia's HansaMatrix high-tech company increased its turnover by 7% on the same period a year ago, informs LETA referring to the HansaMatrix board member Maris Macijevsis.

Compared to the first quarter of 2018, the company's turnover rose by 12% to 5.187 mln euros in the second quarter of 2018. Macijevskis said that the company's sales grew amid increasing shortages of particular electronic products on the company's sales markets.





During the second quarter of 2018, HansaMatrix raised sales in the Baltic states by 6% year-on-year, which ensured 45% of the company's turnover, and sales in Nordic countries grew by 6%, making up 21% of second-quarter turnover. The company's sales in the European Union's (EU) other member states jumped 30%, making up 31% of total turnover and sales outside the EU fell 63%, making up 2% of total turnover.





Network products accounted for 55% and industrial products 32% of the group's total turnover in the second quarter of this year. Internet of things (IoT) products made up 4% and other products 9% of total turnover. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, sales of network products grew 17% and sales of IoT products increased by 43. while sales of other products were up 1%. Sales of industrial products dropped 7%.





As reported, HansaMatrix Group turned over 11.085 mln euros in the first half of 2018, up 18.7% against the respective period a year ago, while the group’s profit rose 36.9% to 904,562 euros, according to the company’s statement to Nasdaq Riga.





In the second quarter of 2018, HansaMatrix saw its turnover grow 7.2% year-on-year to 5.187 mln euros and the group’s profit expanded 61.8% to 402,384 euros.





In 2017, HansaMatrix group reported audited turnover of 19.649 mln euros at a 15.8% growth from 2016, and tripled its profit to 1.679 mln euros. In the first quarter of 2017, the group's turnover was 4.495 mln euros and it earned a profit of 411,997 euros.