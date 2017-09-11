Good for Business, Latvia, Statistics, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 29.08.2018, 14:03
Number of foreign tourists in Riga hotels grows 7% in Q2
The number
of nights spent by foreign tourists in Riga hotels has increased 9% in the
second quarter of 2018.
The largest
number of foreign visitors came from Germany (13.3%), Russia 9.6%), the UK (6.4%),
Lithuania (6.4%), Finland (6.3%), Estonia (6%), Sweden (4.7%), Norway (4%) and
the US (4%).
The number
of local tourists in Riga in the said period reached 64,000 or 15.2% of all
tourists.
The
steepest growth in the number of tourists from the countries identified by the
RTAB as priority target countries was observed for tourists from Ukraine (34%),
the US and France (20%), the UK and Poland (18%), and Lithuania (10%).
The largest
number of tourists from Asian countries came from Japan – 10.148 or by 23% more
year-on-year.
The total
number of tourist accommodation facilities operating in Riga in the second
quarter of 2018 was 137, and the total number of beds was 16,848.
- 29.08.2018 Reorganization of ambulance crews in the regions put on hold
- 29.08.2018 Vilnius to invest 39 mln euros into public transport, to buy electric, hybrid buses
- 29.08.2018 EU Directorate: Latvia -- the poor and deteriorating quality of road infrastructure
- 29.08.2018 Latvia's HansaMatrix high-tech company raises sales 7% in Q2
- 29.08.2018 In Latvia eID cards to become mandatory identification documents in 2023
- 29.08.2018 Latvia’s economic growth to slow down to 3.7% in 2019, 3.2% in 2020 – SEB
- 29.08.2018 Baltics’ major food fair Riga Food 2018 coming in September
- 29.08.2018 На выставке Riga Food – вкус столетия Латвии
- 29.08.2018 Новая эпоха на рынке недвижимости – PropTech
- 29.08.2018 McDonald's откроется в литовском Мариямполе