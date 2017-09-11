Number of foreign tourists in Riga hotels grows 7% in Q2

During the second quarter of 2018, the number of foreign visitors in Latvia's hotels and other tourist facilities grew by 7% from the same period in 2017 to 419,000, informs LETA referring to the Riga Tourism Development Bureau (RTAB).

The number of nights spent by foreign tourists in Riga hotels has increased 9% in the second quarter of 2018.





The largest number of foreign visitors came from Germany (13.3%), Russia 9.6%), the UK (6.4%), Lithuania (6.4%), Finland (6.3%), Estonia (6%), Sweden (4.7%), Norway (4%) and the US (4%).





The number of local tourists in Riga in the said period reached 64,000 or 15.2% of all tourists.

The steepest growth in the number of tourists from the countries identified by the RTAB as priority target countries was observed for tourists from Ukraine (34%), the US and France (20%), the UK and Poland (18%), and Lithuania (10%).





The largest number of tourists from Asian countries came from Japan – 10.148 or by 23% more year-on-year.





The total number of tourist accommodation facilities operating in Riga in the second quarter of 2018 was 137, and the total number of beds was 16,848.