Lithuania plans to invest around EUR 700 mln into airport expansion

Lithuania's government estimates that around 700 million euros will be invested into the expansion of the airports in Vilnius, Kaunas and Palanga by 2028. The country plans to continue having a network of three international airports, reported LETA/BNS.

"Vilnius, Kaunas and Palanga Airports might be expanded based on the modular principle in the future, if needed, to ensure continuous operation of these airports without any inconveniences for passengers and airlines," Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis was quoted as saying in a statement issued after a Tuesday sitting of a government commission on strategic projects when guidelines for the strategic plan on the development of Lithuanian airports were presented.





A concept for the development of the airports' infrastructure is expected to be endorsed in November-December.





Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis stressed the need to build integrated transport infrastructure when expanding the airports.





"The expansion concept for the airports is being coordinated with the construction of the European-gauge railway Rail Baltica. The airports and Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railway) have not had joint project so far. But only an integrated transport system will increase Lithuania's competitiveness in the region," the prime minister said in the statement.





Vilnius Airport plans to finish the reconstruction of the departure and arrival terminals by 2028. A new passenger terminal is set to be built in Kaunas and it will be integrated with the Raila Baltica railway line as an underground railway station will be built.





Kaunas Airport also plans to expand aircraft repair and maintenance activities.





Meanwhile, the runway at Palanga Airports will also be reconstructed.