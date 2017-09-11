Latvia to make frequency band available for 5G communications in 2022

Latvia will make the ultra-high frequency (UHF) band available for 5G communications in 2022, according to the Transport Ministry's report on the implementation of the European Union's (EU) May 17, 2017 resolution on the use of the 470-790 frequency band, which the government reviewed on Tuesday.

The ministry drew up the report in compliance with the EU's requirement for all member states to work out and adopt their plans and timetables for the use of the 470-790 frequency band. In collaboration with the European Commission, member states are taking all the necessary measures to make the UHF band available for 5G communications.





"This will enable the EU to provide the fastest mobile broadband Internet in the world. As a result, wireless communications and Europe's leading position in the provision of new services will effectively promote economic growth, as well as allow to achieve the target - provide all residents access to broadband connections of at least 30 megabytes per second," the Transport Ministry said.





The ministry has also proposed making the 700 MHz band available for wireless broadband electronic communications starting January 1, 2022.





To reorganize television broadcasts, which currently use the 700 MHz band, a transition period will be provided until June 30, 2022.