Tuesday, 28.08.2018, 16:37
Cabinet supports Latvian-Belarus agreement on international rail traffic
BC, Riga, 28.08.2018.
The Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday supported the agreement between the Latvian and Belarus governments on international rail traffic that provides for signing a new bilateral cooperation agreement on cooperation in rail transport sector, BC learned at the press center of the Minitry of Transport and Communication.
At present, the cooperation is based on the agreement signed by both governments on May 18, 1995.
Transport Ministries of both countries agreed that the present agreement does not meet the contemporary situation. In case of Latvia, it does not meet the EU regulations, either. Therefore, both governments have agreed to sign a new bilateral cooperation agreement.
The new agreement is to ensure regular and uninterrupted transportation of passengers and cargo across the state border and in line with contemporary railway transportation conditions in both countries.
The draft agreement has been coordinated with the European Commission. The new agreement will be signed in September.
