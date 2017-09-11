Construction, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 28.08.2018, 10:22
Lithuania's PST to reconstructs Rifas building in Panevezys for almost EUR 3.4 mln
BC, Vilnius, 28.08.2018.Print version
Panevezio Statybos Trestas (PST), one of the largest construction companies in Lithuania, will reconstruct a building of Panevezys electronic system producer Rigas, owned by Estonia's Harju Elekter, for 3.35 mln euros, reported LETA/BNS.
The contract was singed on Monday and the project is set to
be finished by the next summer.
It was reported in January that Rifas plans to expand its productions premises from 2,500 to 7,500 square meters until the end of 2018 and to hire 100 new people over the next three years.
The company now employs over 140 people and the number is set to
reach 200 next year, the company said.
Rifas exports all of
its produce, with Norway, Finland, Austria and the Netherlands being the main
partners. Its products are used not only in Europe but also in North America
and Asia.
Other articles:
- 28.08.2018 Oil imports via Lithuania's Butinge remains stable in 2018
- 28.08.2018 Israeli PM says he respects Putin, won't get involved in Ukrainian conflict
- 28.08.2018 Lithuanian higher schools fail to attract enough people to engineering, technology studies
- 28.08.2018 July, construction costs in Latvia increased by 0.6%
- 27.08.2018 Merkel expected to visit Lithuania in mid-September
- 27.08.2018 Ikea store in Latvia to offer more than 8,000 home furnishing products
- 27.08.2018 Lithuanian women continue to earn less than men
- 27.08.2018 Eolane Tallinn starts relocating to new plant
- 27.08.2018 Govt in bid to cut Lithuanian Railway's passenger losses
- 27.08.2018 Medics' salaries behind faster increase in wages in Lithuania