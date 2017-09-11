Lithuania's PST to reconstructs Rifas building in Panevezys for almost EUR 3.4 mln

Panevezio Statybos Trestas (PST), one of the largest construction companies in Lithuania, will reconstruct a building of Panevezys electronic system producer Rigas, owned by Estonia's Harju Elekter, for 3.35 mln euros, reported LETA/BNS.

The contract was singed on Monday and the project is set to be finished by the next summer.

It was reported in January that Rifas plans to expand its productions premises from 2,500 to 7,500 square meters until the end of 2018 and to hire 100 new people over the next three years.





The company now employs over 140 people and the number is set to reach 200 next year, the company said.





Rifas exports all of its produce, with Norway, Finland, Austria and the Netherlands being the main partners. Its products are used not only in Europe but also in North America and Asia.