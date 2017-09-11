Ikea store in Latvia to offer more than 8,000 home furnishing products

The Swedish home furnishing retailer Ikea that will open the first store in Latvia on August 30, will offer more than 8,000 home furnishing products and solutions, Ikea Latvia store manager Inga Filipova said BC.

"The vision of Ikea is to create a better everyday life for the many people. To achieve it, we offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible would be able to afford them. Everything we do at IKEA – from product design, production and distribution is done with the low-price in mind and caring attitude towards our customers," she said.





According to Filipova, a lot of attention was paid to understand the needs of Latvia’s residents and to provide Ikea solutions to meet them, especially such as small-space living, furnishing for a limited budget, storage and organization solutions for home.





At the Ikea store the journey of a customer will start in the showroom on the 2nd floor, where more than 50 fully furnished rooms will feature most of the furniture and provide inspiration and solutions for actual homes. The showroom is followed by the market hall where most of home furnishing accessories are located. Finally the visitors will go through the self-service area, where they can pick up the goods. All the products in the store are ready for immediate take-away. At the end of the journey the customer can apply for the services they need to complete the shopping, such as finance services, home delivery, exchange and returns among others.

Ikea has built its new store at 2 Bikernieku Street in Dreilini, Stopini region. The store’s floor space is 34,500 square meters and its total territory is 10 hectares large. The Ikea store will also house an Ikea restaurant with 450 seats, a bistro and a store selling Swedish groceries.

Total investments made in the Ikea store have exceeded EUR 50 mln.





The Swedish furniture and household goods company Ikea was founded in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad. Presently Ikea manages more than 400 stores in almost 50 countries across the globe, and around 10 % of stores are managed by franchise companies.