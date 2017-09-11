Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 27.08.2018, 18:35
Ikea store in Latvia to offer more than 8,000 home furnishing products
"The vision of Ikea is to create a better everyday life
for the many people. To achieve it, we offer a wide range of well-designed,
functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as
possible would be able to afford them. Everything we do at IKEA – from product
design, production and distribution is done with the low-price in mind and
caring attitude towards our customers," she said.
According to Filipova, a lot of attention was paid to
understand the needs of Latvia’s residents and to provide Ikea solutions to
meet them, especially such as small-space living, furnishing for a limited
budget, storage and organization solutions for home.
At the Ikea store the journey of a customer will start in
the showroom on the 2nd floor, where more than 50 fully furnished rooms will
feature most of the furniture and provide inspiration and solutions for actual
homes. The showroom is followed by the market hall where most of home
furnishing accessories are located. Finally the visitors will go through the
self-service area, where they can pick up the goods. All the products in the
store are ready for immediate take-away. At the end of the journey the customer
can apply for the services they need to complete the shopping, such as finance
services, home delivery, exchange and returns among others.
Ikea has built its new store at 2 Bikernieku Street in
Dreilini, Stopini region. The store’s floor space is 34,500 square meters and
its total territory is 10 hectares large. The Ikea store will also house an
Ikea restaurant with 450 seats, a bistro and a store selling Swedish groceries.
Total investments made in the Ikea store have exceeded EUR
50 mln.
The Swedish furniture and household goods company Ikea was
founded in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad. Presently Ikea manages more than 400 stores
in almost 50 countries across the globe, and around 10 % of stores are managed
by franchise companies.
