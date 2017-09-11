Eolane Tallinn starts relocating to new plant

The electronics manufacturer Eolane Tallinn was about to start relocating to a new plant building in the Lasnamae district of the capital of Estonia, where all manufacturing operations will be carried out from the end of this year, reported LETA/BNS.

Manufacturing operations at the plant employing a workforce of 500 will continue throughout the period of the relocation to the new 11,000 square meter plant, as the relocation will take place in stages, the company said.





"The new plant will enable us to increase output at Eolane Tallinn and further raise export volumes," Eolane Tallinn AS board member Tuuli Tromp said. "Our orders come from the rapidly developing auto and telecom industry all over the world, and our revenue has more than doubled over the past three years. The new plant offers us more space still for growth and implementation of new technology."





The design of the building located at Peterburi Road 49b is by architect Tonis Tarbe, the structure was built by Tallinna Ehitustrust OU and it belongs to Capital Mill.





In addition to manufacturing special communications equipment, LED lights for the automotive industry and other electronics, Eolane Tallinn offers prototyping services, support for test systems development, supply chain management, logistics and customs, and obsolescence management services.





Eolane Tallinn is the biggest subsidiary of the French Eolane group. The company's sales of 68 mln euros last year accounted for one-fifth of the total sales of the group and it exports almost 100v% of its output.