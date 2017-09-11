Estonia, Good for Business, Industry
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 27.08.2018, 17:03
Eolane Tallinn starts relocating to new plant
Manufacturing operations at the plant employing
a workforce of 500 will continue throughout the period of the relocation
to the new 11,000 square meter plant, as the relocation will take place in
stages, the company said.
"The new plant will enable us to increase output at Eolane Tallinn and further raise
export volumes," Eolane Tallinn AS
board member Tuuli Tromp said.
"Our orders come from the rapidly developing auto and telecom industry all
over the world, and our revenue has more than doubled over the past three
years. The new plant offers us more space still for growth and implementation
of new technology."
The design of the building located at Peterburi Road 49b is
by architect Tonis Tarbe, the structure was built by Tallinna Ehitustrust OU and it belongs to Capital Mill.
In addition to manufacturing special communications
equipment, LED lights for the automotive industry and other electronics, Eolane Tallinn offers prototyping
services, support for test systems development, supply chain management, logistics
and customs, and obsolescence management services.
Eolane Tallinn is
the biggest subsidiary of the French
Eolane group. The company's sales of 68 mln euros last year accounted for
one-fifth of the total sales of the group and it exports almost 100v% of its
output.
