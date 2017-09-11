Construction volume in Estonia increased in 2Q

According to Statistics Estonia, in the 2nd quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the total production of Estonian construction enterprises in Estonia and foreign countries increased by 20%. Taking into account only Estonian construction market, construction volume increased by 22%.

In the 2nd quarter of 2018, the production value of construction enterprises amounted to 767 million euros, of which the production value of building construction was 512 million euros and the production value of civil engineering was 255 million euros. Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017, the volume of building construction increased by 28% and the volume of civil engineering by 6%.





Building construction contributed the most to the growth of the domestic construction market. Compared to the same period of the previous year, construction volume increased in new building construction as well as in repair and reconstruction work. The growth was supported also by civil engineering.





The construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises in foreign countries decreased approximately by a tenth compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017, mainly on account of smaller volume of building construction. Construction volume in foreign countries accounted for 5% of the total volume of construction in the 2nd quarter of 2018; the share in the same period a year ago was 7%.





According to the Register of Construction Works, in the 2nd quarter of 2018, the number of dwelling completions was 1,867, which is 443 dwellings more than in the same period a year ago. A half of the completed dwellings were in blocks of flats situated in Tallinn.





In the 2nd quarter of 2018, building permits were granted for the construction of 1,676 dwellings, which is a fifth less than in the 2nd quarter of 2017. The most popular type of building was a block of flats.





The number of completed non-residential buildings was 233 with a useful floor area of 240,000 square metres – these were primarily new office and industrial premises. The useful floor area as well as the volume of completed non-residential buildings stayed on the level of the 2nd quarter of 2017.



