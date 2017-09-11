Latvia records its largest budget surplus yet - EUR 678 mln

During the first seven months of this year the Latvian general government consolidated budget accumulated a EUR 678.1 mln surplus, which is the largest ever recorded in Latvia and EUR 384.5 mln larger than a year ago, LETA was told at the Finance Ministry.

In the seven months of 2018, budget revenue totaled EUR 6.49 bn and expenditure EUR 5.82 bn.





The record-high budget surplus was achieved primarily thanks to a 15.7 % rise in budget revenue from the first seven months of 2017. Money flew into the Latvian budget for EU-funded projects and as the Cohesion Fund’s final investment support for the programming period 2007-2013.





Non-tax budget revenue also grew significantly as Latvenergo power utility paid dividends from its 2017 profit.





The largest surplus, worth EUR 634.9 mln was accumulated in the central government consolidated budget. Compared to the first seven months of 2017, it grew by EUR 435.1 mln. At the same time, the surplus in the local government budget contracted by EUR 50.6 mln from the first seven months of 2017 to EUR 43.3 mln in January-July 2018.





Tax revenues beat the seven-month target by 0.3 % or EUR 15.6 mln, the Finance Ministry said.