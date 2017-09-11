Budget, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 27.08.2018, 10:42
Latvia records its largest budget surplus yet - EUR 678 mln
In the seven months of 2018, budget revenue totaled EUR 6.49
bn and expenditure EUR 5.82 bn.
The record-high budget surplus was achieved primarily thanks
to a 15.7 % rise in budget revenue from the first seven months of 2017. Money
flew into the Latvian budget for EU-funded projects and as the Cohesion Fund’s
final investment support for the programming period 2007-2013.
Non-tax budget revenue also grew significantly as Latvenergo
power utility paid dividends from its 2017 profit.
The largest surplus, worth EUR 634.9 mln was accumulated in
the central government consolidated budget. Compared to the first seven months
of 2017, it grew by EUR 435.1 mln. At the same time, the surplus in the local
government budget contracted by EUR 50.6 mln from the first seven months of
2017 to EUR 43.3 mln in January-July 2018.
Tax revenues beat the seven-month target by 0.3 % or EUR 15.6 mln, the Finance Ministry said.
- 27.08.2018 Construction volume in Estonia increased in 2Q
- 27.08.2018 Valmieras Stikla Skiedra fiberglass maker projects EUR 5 mln loss for 2018
- 27.08.2018 At least 10% of jobs in Latvian State Police are vacant
- 27.08.2018 Proposed increase in child benefit to cost Lithuanian state extra EUR 130 mln
- 27.08.2018 ABLV Bank might liquidate its Luxembourg branch
- 27.08.2018 airBaltic Receives Eleventh Airbus A220-300 Aircraft
- 24.08.2018 Task force set up for representing Latvia’s interests in development of strategy for Lattelecom, LMT
- 24.08.2018 ABLV Bank to lay off 5% to 7% of employees by end-year
- 24.08.2018 Police launch criminal procedure at request of ABLV Bank on spreading false news about financial sector
- 24.08.2018 Baltic Dairy Board withdraws application for legal protection process