The Institute of Economics of LAS and LMT are organizing the II Economic Forum "INDUSTRIAL rEVOLUTION 4.0: Digital Economy, Data Protection and Compliance Best Practice"

On 7th-8th September Riga Congress Center will host the II European-Latvian Economic Forum "INDUSTRIAL rEVOLUTION 4.0: Digital Economy, Data Protection and Compliance Best Practice ". The event is organized by the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences in cooperation with the Latvian leading intelligent technologies company "Latvijas Mobilais Telefons" under the patronage of Ministry of Finances of the Republic of Latvia.









II Economic Forum is a cooperation platform for entrepreneurs, researchers and public sector representatives, which is orientated towards the purpose of promoting cooperation in the entire EU; the exchange of best practices in entrepreneurship and science; the further development of the Latvia’s competitiveness in the digital economy.





Participants will have the opportunity to meet prominent speakers with expertise in areas such as cyber security and the implementation of the GDPR in the company, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in Latvia in various areas of the economy and the development of the digital economy in Latvia. Speakers from Latvia, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and other countries will take part in the event.





The second day of the event will host parallel sections where it will be possible to hear industry experts discussing smart solutions in various sectors of the economy - transport, logistics and urban governance, energy and military industry, digitalisation of industry, financial and global business services, health and pharmacy, education, culture and linguistics, agriculture and forestry and law, data protection and cyber security.





The main aim of the Forum is to pay special attention to the information and communication technologies (ICT) and on Latvian resources in the era of the digital economy, contributing to the development of Latvia's leading positions as a country of smart technologies and using scientific potential and research results for the development of entrepreneurship.





To continue the successful practice of the I European-Latvian Economic Forum, the II Economic Forum serves as a platform for the exchange of experience and cooperation of scientists, entrepreneurs and politicians, stimulating the entry of local and foreign investment and the development of an innovative national economy in the long term.

Additional information:





Venue: Event center “Riga Congress Center” (K. Valdemāra iela 5, Riga, Latvia)

Language: Latvian / English

Information and registration: Institute of Economics of LAS

Email: ei@lza.lv; phone: +371 20207092 (Poļina)

Homepage: www.economicforum.lv