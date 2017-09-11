Economics, Education and Science, Forum, Good for Business, Latvia
The Institute of Economics of LAS and LMT are organizing the II Economic Forum "INDUSTRIAL rEVOLUTION 4.0: Digital Economy, Data Protection and Compliance Best Practice"
II Economic Forum is a cooperation platform for entrepreneurs,
researchers and public sector representatives, which is orientated
towards the purpose of promoting cooperation in the entire EU; the
exchange of best practices in entrepreneurship and science; the further
development of the Latvia’s competitiveness in the digital economy.
Participants will have the opportunity to meet prominent speakers with
expertise in areas such as cyber security and the implementation of the GDPR in
the company, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in Latvia in
various areas of the economy and the development of the digital economy in
Latvia. Speakers from Latvia, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and other countries will
take part in the event.
The second day of the event will host parallel sections where it will be
possible to hear industry experts discussing smart solutions in various sectors
of the economy - transport, logistics and urban governance, energy and military
industry, digitalisation of industry, financial and global business services,
health and pharmacy, education, culture and linguistics, agriculture and
forestry and law, data protection and cyber security.
The main aim of the Forum is to pay special attention to the information
and communication technologies (ICT) and on Latvian resources in the era of the
digital economy, contributing to the development of Latvia's leading positions
as a country of smart technologies and using scientific potential and research
results for the development of entrepreneurship.
To continue the successful practice of the I European-Latvian Economic
Forum, the II Economic Forum serves as a platform for the exchange of
experience and cooperation of scientists, entrepreneurs and politicians,
stimulating the entry of local and foreign investment and the development of an
innovative national economy in the long term.
Additional
information:
Venue: Event center “Riga
Congress Center” (K. Valdemāra iela 5, Riga, Latvia)
Language: Latvian /
English
Information
and registration: Institute of Economics of LAS
Email: ei@lza.lv;
phone: +371 20207092 (Poļina)
Homepage:
www.economicforum.lv
